Hyundai Automotive South Africa handed Bafana Bafana midfielder Teboho Mokoena the keys to a new Santa Fe following the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Mokoena scored a crucial late penalty against Czechia during Bafana's Group Stage campaign at the tournament

The Santa Fe is Hyundai's first hybrid model sold in South Africa, producing 175 kW and 367 N.m of torque

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Bafana Bafana midfielder Teboho Mokoena has been rewarded for his standout 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign with a brand-new Hyundai Santa Fe, courtesy of Hyundai Automotive South Africa. The 29-year-old is the latest South African sports star to be welcomed into the Hyundai family.

Bafana Bafana Star Teboho Mokoena Gets Brand New Hyundai Santa Fe After World Cup

Source: Getty Images

The partnership was announced following Bafana Bafana's World Cup run, during which Mokoena delivered one of the tournament's most memorable moments for South African fans, converting a late penalty against Czechia in the team's second Group Stage match.

Hyundai South Africa's Marketing Director, Tshiamo Tladi, said partnering with Teboho Mokoena was an obvious choice, describing the midfielder as a standard-bearer for excellence in South African football.

Tladi praised Mokoena's discipline, humility and composure under pressure, adding that his reputation extends well beyond the country's borders. He said Hyundai was delighted to welcome the Bafana Bafana star to the brand and honoured that he selected the Hyundai Santa Fe as his vehicle of choice.

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Teboho Mokoena on his new wheels

Mokoena said the Hyundai Santa Fe reflects the same qualities he values in his career, including confidence and consistency. He explained that he looks for a vehicle that complements both his lifestyle and professional mindset, describing the SUV as modern, dependable and bold.

The midfielder added that the Santa Fe offers the comfort, performance and premium driving experience he expects every time he gets behind the wheel.

Mokoena joins an impressive list of South African athletes who have received the Santa Fe this year. Rugby World Cup-winning Springboks John Smit and Canan Moodie were both gifted the same model, in January and February respectively. Also, Cheslin Kolbe, who recently moved back from Japan and joined the DHL Stormers, was rewarded with the wheels in June.

About the Hyundai Santa Fe

The Santa Fe holds the distinction of being Hyundai's first hybrid model to go on sale in South Africa. Under the bonnet sits a 1.6-litre hybrid powertrain that delivers combined system outputs of 175 kW and 367 N.m of torque, channelled through an all-wheel-drive system.

The vehicle was also among the 14 highest-scoring cars tested by CAR magazine during their 2025 road test evaluations, underlining its credentials as a premium offering in the local market.

Source: Briefly News