A woman overwhelmed with emotion dropped to her knees in prayer immediately after accepting her partner's proposal

The touching moment was captured on video by @zimweddings, showing her holding her partner's hands with eyes closed in deep gratitude

Viewers were moved by her reaction, with many praising her for turning to God first before celebrating her engagement

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A woman started by praising God after her partner proposed to her. Image: @zimweddings

Source: Instagram

A Zimbabwean woman's response to her marriage proposal stopped the internet in its tracks. The moment she said yes, she did not scream or jump into her partner's arms. She dropped to her knees. The video, shared on 13 July 2026 by Instagram account @zimweddings, captured the woman dressed in a gorgeous gown, kneeling before her partner with her eyes shut and her hands clasped tightly around his.

A reaction that divided viewers

Her partner stood beside her, visibly moved, before gently reaching down to wipe a tear from her cheek. Once she rose to her feet, he presented her with an oversized bouquet of red roses wrapped in a banner reading, "She Said Yes," and she proudly showed off her new engagement ring. To many who watched, it looked less like a reaction and more like a moment of private prayer, as though she thanked God before celebrating with anyone else.

Watch the proposal in the Instagram reel here.

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Mzansi and beyond react to the viral proposal

Not everyone read the moment the same way. While most people watching were deeply moved, a few felt the reaction was overly dramatic. The split in opinion only seemed to fuel more conversation, drawing many people into the comments.

Many viewers were moved by her love of God. Image: Ninthgrid

Source: UGC

User @itz_mungo said:

"She's thanking God! I love this type of relationship with God. We absolutely must submit everything to God 💕."

User @gee_sono_ wrote:

"Oh, she is like, let me thank my first love, thanking Jesus first 🙏🏾🥹. This is beautiful. 🤗 Congratulations."

User @bubblymobbyeventplanner shared:

"Mixed feelings 😍🥹."

User @nyariemadaz noted:

"Wow, she was dressed up for the surprise."

User @vibeswith.Bo added:

"Marriage is an achievement!"

User @saucy_pnash said:

"He is blessed indeed ❤️"

3 Briefly News articles about weddings

A young woman getting married eight months after meeting her man, struggling to kiss him during the wedding ceremony, out of respect for elders.

A South Sudanese man finally tied the knot in a grand ceremony after outbidding a rival suitor with a massive dowry offer of R1.4 million.

A wedding reception took an awkward turn when a woman intentionally blocked the groom from his bride during their dance.

Source: Briefly News