St Stithians College announced the passing of Grade 11 learner Cameron Waldeck-Cooks on Monday morning

Cameron had been a student at the Johannesburg school since Grade R in 2015, spending 12 years at Saints

The school remembered Cameron as an accomplished rower and netball player who mentored younger students

St Stithians College has announced the death of Cameron Waldeck-Cooks, a Grade 11 learner at the Girls' College, who passed away on Monday morning.

St Stithians College in Johannesburg mourned the passing of netball and rowing star Camoron Waldeck-Cooks on Monday. Image: St Stithians College

Source: Facebook

The school confirmed the news in a formal statement, expressing deep condolences to Cameron's family and describing her loss as a profound blow to the broader Saints community.

Cameron first joined St Stithians in Grade R in 2015 and spent 12 years at the college, making her a familiar and well-regarded presence across the institution. She participated actively in school life throughout her time there, leaving a mark on both her peers and the adults around her.

Cameron's life at St Stithians

Cameron was recognised as a committed sportswoman, competing in both rowing and netball. In the rowing programme, she was regarded by coaches and fellow students as a dedicated athlete whose work ethic earned her considerable respect. Beyond her own performance, she took an active interest in supporting younger rowers, often stepping into an informal mentoring role and encouraging those coming up through the programme.

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The school described her as a natural leader who approached her responsibilities with quiet strength and genuine warmth. Those who knew her spoke of her resilience and her consistent care for the people around her.

School sends condolences to the family

In its statement, the Girls' College extended its condolences directly to the Waldeck-Cooks family, describing Cameron as a cherished student, daughter, sister and friend. The school indicated that the community would stand alongside the family during this period of mourning.

"We hold them closely in our thoughts and prayers and stand alongside them, and one another, as we mourn the loss of a cherished young woman whose life touched so many," the statement read.

As seen in the Facebook post below.

The cause of Cameron's death has not been disclosed by the school. No further details regarding memorial arrangements were shared at the time of publication. Her passing follows the death of the school's 2025 Alumni and rugby star Ethan Coetzee.

Student dies after collapsing during rugby match

Briefly News previously reported that Paul Klaasen, an 18-year-old first-year student at Akademia's Paarl campus, collapsed during an informal touch rugby game on Monday evening

Staff, fellow students and emergency services responded to the scene but were unable to save the BEd student

Source: Briefly News