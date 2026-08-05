Penny Lebyane hit back at Nota Baloyi after he made remarks about her and questioned her career legacy

The veteran broadcaster accused Nota of taking her words out of context and spreading misinformation online

Mzansi weighed in on the drama, with fans divided over whether Penny or Nota was in the wrong

Nhlamulo "Nota" Baloyi has become somewhat of a menacing personality on the internet over the past years. Image: Nota Baloyi

Source: Facebook

Veteran broadcaster Penny Lebyane has publicly clapped back at controversial music commentator Nota Baloyi after he made remarks about her online. The response from Lebyane came after Nota seemingly questioned whether she had lived up to her potential, asking if ‘the penny has dropped.’

Taking to X, Lebyane did not hold back, accusing Nota of being fixated on her son and twisting the context of a conversation she had shared about the Music Business Academy.

Penny Lebyane addresses Nota's claims

The media personality hit out at a separate online user who had compared her unfavourably to the late Winnie Mandela, saying the person clearly did not understand what it cost to be a woman with a voice in South Africa. She was equally pointed about her career choices, writing:

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"Nota is obsessed with my son Bathong... talking nonsense with no context, then giving props at the same time, then making up nonsense as facts like yoo not even listening to what actually the context of my conversation was about.”

Lebyane wrote in her post.

"I've never shaken my A for nobody cause if I had I would probably be the richest female in Media but with some illness from the last 25yrs plus in this business."

Penny Lebyane rounded off her post with a word of caution aimed at younger audiences, urging them to be critical when consuming content from online personalities.

Check out the X post below:

Mzansi reacts to the Penny vs Nota Drama

The post sparked a wave of reactions from South Africans, with opinions split across the board.

Shaun_za wrote:

"The likes of you, Zam Nkosi and Khensani are the reason we're in this mess. Your voices helped shape our thinking and decision making while growing up. Then you disappeared. Today we're left to listen to these 'yo dawg I'm telling' imbeciles."

Mondz_Malatji shared:

"I was actually interested to hear how raw you were in the interaction and what you guys spoke about until Nota did his thing. First thing I said was 'Fok'."

Mothwabatho posted:

"You don't write essays when he tells facts, ema hanyane ausi."

TheAzanianBeast and g4swater both called on Lebyane to carry herself differently, with g4swater noting:

"Act your age and young people will respect you. You won't see them disrespecting Connie or your peers who behave their age."

Salimu645577 was more dismissive of the entire exchange, writing:

"Never take this Weskoppies drop out seriously."

3 Other Briefly News stories about Nota Baloyi

Nota Baloyi posted a screenshot of Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's African Renaissance Podcast episode stats on social media.

episode stats on social media. Nota Baloyi targeted Unathi Nkayi after a video of the singer swimming and showing off her figure surfaced online.

Controversial music executive Nota Baloyi fired shots at rapper Nasty C during a recent interview on Podcast and Chill, labelling him a ‘little boy’ over his relationship.

Source: Briefly News