Nota Baloyi Fires Personal Shots at Nasty C: "Small balls"

Controversial music executive Nota Baloyi fired shots at rapper Nasty C during a recent interview on Podcast and Chill , labelling him a "little boy" over his relationship

Nota claimed Nasty C is too afraid to commit to marriage with the mother of his child, a statement that has divided the public

A clip of Nota's remarks went viral on X on 22 July 2026, drawing different reactions on whether he has a point

Nota Baloyi talked about Nasty C on MacG's “Podcast and Chill.” Images: @Nota Nhlamulo Baloyi, @Nasty C SA

Source: Facebook

Nota has been highly critical of Nasty C, previously taking shots at him about Tyla charging Nasty C $300,000 for one feature.

Now Nota is at it again. In a clip that spread rapidly across X on 22 July 2026, Nota fired personal shots at the award-winning rapper Nasty C.

The remarks surfaced in a YouTube interview where Nota did not hold back, stating plainly that Nasty C's reluctance to walk down the aisle is a sign of immaturity.

Nota takes aim at Nasty C's relationship

In the interview, Nota is heard saying,

"He's a coward. He's afraid to marry his baby mama..."

The comment appears to reference Nasty C's long-term partner Sammie, with whom he shares a child, though the rapper has not publicly addressed Nota's claims.

Nota continued:

"He made Tellaman sound terrible. As soon as Nasty starts rapping on there, it's like, where's the direction here? What's going on here?"

"Nasty C is a little boy. He's afraid to get married coz he can't look after a woman. Cowards have small balls."

This is far from the first time Nota has generated controversy. Last year, he made national headlines after an altercation with restaurant staff in Cape Town went viral, with Mzansi divided on whether his behaviour was justified or simply erratic.

Earlier this year, Nota's name made headlines again when a joke about funding MacG's podcast network raised questions of sponsorship and influence.

Public reactions to Nota's comments

The clip sparked a lively debate online, with fans either defending Nasty C or quietly agreeing with Nota Baloyi. Here is what people had to say:

@Emkem_Mike:

"Maybe he's not ready"

@Pretty1_Vezi:

"He's not afraid to marry her, he's not feeling the girl. One day he'll meet a girl that he'll marry in 3 months"

@trully_tee:

"If you had listened to Nasty C talking about his wife, you'd understand what Nota is talking about. I actually agree with Nota on this one"

@nonz_nonie:

"Does he know their relationship like that to conclude that he doesn't wanna marry her? Yoh😭"

@Tyyrent:

"this mf man, mxm...he's divorced btw"

@AyeezZin01:

"He's not lying though, he wants her to do all the wife things but doesn't want to commit"

Watch Nota's full Podcast and Chill interview on YouTube here. He speaks about Nasty C after the 00:33:25 timestamp.

Nasty C: "What's the difference?"

In more South African entertainment updates, Briefly News shared details about Nasty C's reflections on marriage and his long-standing relationship with Sammie Heavens.

During a Twitch stream, the acclaimed rapper questioned the necessity of marriage, arguing that his commitment to his partner is evident through their shared responsibilities and public acknowledgement of their relationship.

Source: Briefly News