Nick Feinberg, father of Springbok star Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, shared a heartfelt post about his wife Candace on Tuesday, 22 July 2026

The post reignited curiosity about Sacha's blended, multi-racial family background and his parents' relationship

Rugby fans flooded the comments with praise for the couple and credited them with raising one of SA's finest rugby talents

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Sports broadcaster Nick Feinberg set Mzansi rugby fans buzzing after posting a tender message about his wife Candace on X on Tuesday, 22 July 2026.

Springboks star Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu alongside his father Nick Feinberg. Image: @thehonestnick

Source: Twitter

Simply writing :

"What would I do without her? ❤️", the father of Springbok star Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu sparked a wave of warmth and curiosity online.

The post is the latest in a series of moments that have drawn public attention to the family behind one of South Africa's brightest rugby talents. Sacha's heritage is a rich blend of cultures: his father Nick has British and South African roots, while his mother, Makhosazana Mngomezulu, is a Johannesburg-based lawyer of Zulu heritage. Candace is Sacha's stepmother.

The family story behind the post

Nick, who was born in London in 1961, returned to South Africa in 1994 after growing up in the United Kingdom during his family's exile years. His late father, Barry Feinberg, was a celebrated anti-apartheid activist, artist and poet who created material for the ANC and Umkhonto weSizwe. That legacy of resilience and purpose has filtered through generations, shaping the values Sacha carries onto the rugby field.

Nick has built a respected career as a radio personality and sports writer, though he has jokingly admitted that he is now far better known as "Sacha's dad" than for anything else he has done. It is a title he clearly wears with pride.

Mzansi reacts to Nick's heartfelt message

The post drew a flood of warm responses from rugby fans and followers alike.

@MoletsaneHarry wrote:

"Love her and never let her go, Nicki"

@haribaldijones added:

"You'd be sad, man! Good wishes to you and her and all"

@Lord_of_Wakanda kept it light:

"BRAAI that's it that's the list of things you can do...."

@hatladysa simply responded:

"Beautiful 😍"

The comment that arguably resonated most deeply with rugby fans came from @BadNews_Bongani:

"You guys gave SA the best 10 in SA Rugby history according to me. A little brother I never had."

Take a look at the picture below.

Sacha speaks of the Springboks legend; he is in awe of

Briefly News previously reported that Springboks young star Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu disclosed the South African legend he looks up to.

Mngomezulu spoke highly of the Test centurion and said he brings immense value to the team and is one of his favourite players.

Source: Briefly News