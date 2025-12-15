Nick Feinberg’s anniversary post with his wife sparked widespread online discussion among South African rugby fans

The social media moment ended long-standing speculation about the Springbok star’s family dynamics

Fans flooded the comments with praise, humour and admiration for the blended family behind one of Mzansi’s top rugby talents

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Springboks star Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu comes from a multi-racial, blended family. His father, sports broadcaster Nick Feinberg, has British and South African roots, while his mother, Makhosazana Mngomezulu, is a Johannesburg-based lawyer of Zulu heritage.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu is posing for a picture with his mother, Makhosazana Mngomezulu, who is a lawyer in Johannesburg. Image:@makhosazanamngomezulu

Source: Instagram

For some time, rugby fans have speculated about whether Sacha’s parents were still together. That curiosity was finally addressed after his father shared a social media post on Friday, 12 December 2025.

Nick Feinberg clarifies relationship status

In the post, Nick Feinberg shared a picture of himself and his wife, Candace, as they celebrated 17 years together. He simply captioned the image: “17 years.”

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The post quickly sparked discussion online, with many fans assuming the woman in the photo was Sacha’s mother. Nick later followed up with another post clarifying that Candace is Sacha’s stepmother, putting an end to the speculation.

Rugby fans react to Nick Feinberg’s post

The reactions from rugby fans were mixed but largely positive, with many congratulating the couple and praising the family for raising one of South Africa’s brightest rugby talents.

Some of the notable comments included:

@ChantalOliver1:

“Huge congrats and many more to come. Celebrating 19 years on Monday, met, dated and married. Broke as hell right now, but the love is not. Hopefully, we will do something special for our 20th anniversary. Our son will be finishing matric, and our daughter will be starting high school.”

@endofthasummer_:

“How did you bag such a fine woman?”

@MazwiZuma:

“You guys are blessed to have brought into this world the best rugby player on the planet.”

@Mqammy_Enhle:

“The Sacha parents.”

@DR_carter_SA:

“You have a type.”

@Past_2Present:

“Love it.”

@LeMsira1:

“Nice, Nick.”

@johny_theblessd:

“More years.”

Springboks star Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, alongside his sports broadcaster father Nick Feinberg. Image:@Nick Feinberg

Source: Instagram

Nick Feinberg was born in London in 1961. His father, Barry Feinberg, was a prominent anti-apartheid activist. Nick grew up in the United Kingdom, shaped by exile, displacement and the struggle for justice, before returning to South Africa in 1994.

He went on to build a successful career as a radio personality and sports writer, becoming a respected voice in South African media. Nick frequently expresses pride in Sacha’s achievements. He has often joked that he is now more widely recognised as “Sacha’s dad” than for his own professional accomplishments, highlighting the close bond he shares with his son.

Barry Feinberg was also an artist and poet who used his creativity to support the liberation struggle. He designed material for the ANC and Umkhonto weSizwe, leaving behind a powerful artistic and political legacy that continues to inspire future generations, including his grandson.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu’s dual heritage, blending British and Zulu roots, has given him a broad sense of identity, resilience and perspective. The guidance, history and values passed down through his family have played a central role in shaping his rise as one of South Africa’s standout rugby stars.

Sacha speaks of the Springboks legend; he is in awe of

Briefly News previously reported that Springboks young star Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu disclosed the South African legend he looks up to.

Mngomezulu spoke highly of the Test centurion and said he brings immense value to the team and is one of his favourite players.

Source: Briefly News