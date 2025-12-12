Junior King died on Thursday, 11 December 2025, in a tragic car accident, leaving fans and the entertainment industry heartbroken

Following his passing, fans revisited Junior King's post on Instagram, paying homage to Costa Titch and AKA, and making a heartfelt promise to the duo

After news of his passing, Somizi, Bontle Modiselle, Major Steez, and fans revisited the post to share condolences

Junior King’s post paying homage to AKA and Costa Titch left Somizi speechless. Image: juniorking_sa, somizi, akaworldwide

An Instagram post by Junior King paying homage to fallen musicians Costa Titch and AKA, a week before his tragic death, has brought tears to Somizi and others.

Junior King, a rapper and dancer from Gqeberha, tragically passed away on Thursday, 11 December 2025, after a car accident. Following his death, fans and celebrity colleagues have been revisiting some of his final social media posts, and one of them hit home for renowned choreographer Somizi.

Junior King paid homage to AKA and Costa Titch one week before his passing

On 30 November 2025, Junior King took to his official Instagram account and shared photos of himself sitting on a light cream-coloured leather couch. Behind him were large, framed black-and-white portraits of Costa Titch and AKA. The TikTok star captioned the post with a tribute and promise to continue the two musicians’ legacies. The post was captioned:

“I got it from here, i swear ❤️‍🩹🕊️”

See the post below:

SA reacts to Junior King's tribute to AKA and Costa Titch

In the comments, heavyweights in the choreography space such as Somizi, Major Steez and Bontle Modiselle paid tribute to Junior King. Fans also flooded the comments with condolence messages.

Here are some of the comments:

somizi said:

“Never in a million years I’d imagine me saying RIP to you never in a million years I’d imagined how hard it will take the news of your passing. Wow, junior.”

bontle.modiselle shared:

“Unreal Junior, un-freaken-real 💔”

kholwani_inmusic mourned:

“Eish, Junior bro. Rest easy, king. You will forever be remembered as the one who pushed boundaries and raised the bar. I’ll forever be inspired by your talent and be grateful that I was fortunate to be part of the same generation of scholars at BEE Dee 💙 Thoughts and prayers go out to the fam and all supporters. We never die; we multiply.”

0_naykins remarked:

“This pic definitely hits different now😥 rest in love 🕊️🤍”

nondu_mlondo questioned:

“Can people really feel it when they're about to leave? 😢 Because hhayibo”

leon_kiidsoda gushed:

“I'm so proud of how far you've come. It wasn't easy, but you did it. You've been an important part of my life, and I wish you all the happiness in the world. live long king 🤴 ✨️ ❤️ 🙏Rest easy🙌❤️ 😢”

just_thato_tk remarked:

“Now it will be the three of you. Fly high legends 🕊”

SA reacted to Junior King’s Instagram tribute to AKA and Costa Titch a week before his death. Image: Junior King

Fans react to Junior King’s final Facebook post

Junior King's tribute to AKA and Costa Titch isn't his only social media post that has taken on a new meaning after his passing.

Briefly News reported that fans revisited one of Junior King's Facebook jokes, which he shared two days before his passing.

Junior King's fans flooded the comments, with some speculating that he had unknowingly predicted his own death.

