Kaymedusa continues to mourn her collaborator, Junior King, following his death in a tragic car accident on Thursday, 11 December 2025

Kaymedusa had previously shared details of their final conversation hours before Junior King's passing, which deeply moved fans

On Saturday, 13 December 2025, Kaymedusa shared a video from their last date together, offering another emotional glimpse into their final moments

Junior King’s best friend and collaborator, Kaymedusa, continues to mourn the rapper following his untimely death in a horrific car accident on Thursday, 11 December 2025.

Kaymedusa, born Kayla Peters, previously shared details of her last conversation with Junior King hours before he passed away. Now, the choreographer has shared details about their final date.

Junior King's last outing with bestie Kaymedusa revealed

On Saturday, 13 December 2025, Kaymedusa shared a video of her and Junior King’s last date on her Instagram Story. The video was captioned:

“Our last date💔 you loved surprises 🥹“

While Kayla Peters did not share details of where they went or when their last date was, the video she shared showed that Junior King appeared pleased with the surprise. The TikTok star was all smiles in a garden with a centrepiece of a gold-toned Buddha statue housed within a reddish-brown, brick-patterned alcove.

See the screenshots below:

Junior King's wife shares a promise he made to her in 2022

In another tribute to Junior King, his wife, Reece Lane, shared a vow he made to her three years before his untimely death.

Lane revealed the message on her social media account on Friday, 12 December 2025, a day after King's untimely death.

"I want to love you till the day that I die," said Junior King to his wife back in 2022.

His wife shared her response to Junior King's promise days after his death. Fans of the Gqeberha dancer and rapper also took to social media this week to pay tribute to him.

Junior King’s tribute to AKA a week before his death surfaces

A week before his untimely passing, Junior King paid homage to the late musicians AKA and Costa Titch.

On 30 November 2025, Junior King took to his official Instagram account and shared photos of himself sitting on a light cream-coloured leather couch. Behind him were large, framed black-and-white portraits of Costa Titch and AKA. The TikTok star captioned the post with a tribute and promise to the two fallen musicians.

After news of his passing, Somizi, Bontle Modiselle, Major Steez, and fans revisited the post to share condolences.

Junior King's sister shares a photo of him in the mortuary

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Junior King's sister, Lucinda Windvogel, shared a photo of her late brother in the mortuary after the tragic car accident.

Windvogel shared a photo of her late brother on her TikTok account on Saturday, 13 December 2025, while he was in the mortuary. In the caption, the TikToker, who previously shared a statement on behalf of the family, revealed that she misses her brother terribly.

