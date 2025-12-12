Junior King's best friend and dance partner, Kayla Peters, also known as Kaymedusa, shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram hours after his death on Thursday, 11 December 2025

Kaymedusa disclosed details of the deep conversation she had with Junior King hours before his passing

Fans and netizens flooded the comments section beneath her post with messages of support, condolences, and encouragement

Junior King’s dance partner and best friend, Kayla Peters, has paid tribute to the rapper, sharing details of their last conversation before his passing.

Junior King tragically passed away on Thursday, 11 December 2025, in a car accident in Free State Province.

Hours after Junior King’s passing was confirmed, his best friend and collaborator, Kayla Peters, also known as Kaymedusa, paid tribute to him and shared details of their last conversation.

Junior King’s best friend shares their last conversation before his death

Taking to her official Instagram account, Kaymedusa expressed her unwavering love for her best friend. The dancer shared that she and Junior King had a deep conversation on Wednesday, 10 December 2025, a day before his passing. According to Kaymedusa, Junior King allegedly spoke about the impermanence of relationships and friendships.

“I love you, my best friend. Yesterday we had a heart-to-heart, and all I can remember you saying is ‘ons almal is net geleen vir mekaar’ (we are all just lent to each other), and today I lost my everything,” part of the post reads.

Kayla vowed to continue Junior King’s legacy for his and their children’s sake.

“Your legacy will carry on through me. I put that on my soul, on our kids, on everything we’ve built this year! We never die; we multiply❤️ Forever, you Junior King,” the tribute post concludes.

See the post below:

Mzansi reacts to Kaymedusa's tribute to best friend Junior King

Kaymedusa’s tribute to Junior King touched hearts across Mzansi, with netizens flooding the comments with heartfelt tributes and words of comfort.

Here are some of the comments:

majestic_mey said:

“My heart is with you, babes. Sending you and the family so much strength and love 🤍”

snowflake_world23 shared:

“Seeing you without him is gonna be a trip. He was always around 😢Stay strong, sis.”

hood_unit suggested:

“Do a tribute album for him and give the world that fire Queen. Keep rising, Junior got you ❤️❤️❤️”

labeeqah_noordien mourned:

“If anything, I think this is the hardest for her 😭💔🙌🏼 many had the opportunity to work with him, meet him and enjoy his talent, but she? Nothing compares to what they had, what they’ve been through and worked for 🥺😞🤍 Praying for you and his family during this time 🤲🏼🤍 and for all those affected, especially his kids, we pray they pull through 😞🤲🏼🤍”

jaleel_rsa cried:

“Just when ma se kinders were taking over 😭💔 Condolences to the family and to you, Kay ❤️ may his soul rest in eternal paradise!”

Junior King's wife, Reece Lane, breaks her silence

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Junior King's wife, Reece Lane, broke her silence following his sudden death on Thursday, 11 December 2025.

Lane, who had a son with the talented dancer, posted a message on her social media account hours after Junior King's passing was confirmed.

