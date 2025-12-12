Rachel John took to Instagram to celebrate all the positives which occurred in her life, including the latest release of her book

This followed Rachel Kolisi's emotional post about failure and the negative feelings that come with the grieving process

John is allegedly the Springboks Captain Siya Kolisi's new partner, while Kolisi is the estranged wife of the rugby star

Rachel John is living the high life, while Rachel Kolisi opened up about the emotional trauma. Image: Rachel.kolisi, Racheljohn

Rachel John has opened up about the current state of her life, and how she is basking in happiness.

Whereas, Rachel Kolisi has recently opened up about how she is currently in a sad state of her life, having to deal with the trauma of grief and loss.

In a post on Thursday, 11 December, John gushed about her bestselling book titled Gelukkig heb ik ADHD, which translates to Fortunately, I Have ADHD.

"Life has been treating me so good lately. Woke up this morning and saw my book became a bestseller after just one," she wrote.

Rachel John speaks on book success

Following the release of her book, John penned an emotional letter of appreciation to the people who helped her write this book, and the people who played a major role in it. She released the autobiography on 9 September 2025.

“After a year and a half of writing, it is there. All of my vulnerable sides are now just in a book that is sold everywhere, wowie. That's still crazy to say out loud.”

Rachel invoted all of the important people in her life:

“And then the BOOK LAUNCH! Very special. First of all, I would like to thank @erikwegewijs. He coached me during special forces, but what you don't see is that it just continues afterwards. He kept on giving advice. He kept reminding me of what I had learned. And then he also came to speak at the launch! This was incredibly beautiful.”

“I wrote this book, but certainly not alone. @kosmosuitgevers, who walked me through the entire writing process. @lizzonneveld & @rubyknijn, my managers, who put so much into it, from the organisation of the event to every behind-the-scenes conversation. @roosaalll literally stood by my side from day one. My parents, who went through the manuscript ten times. Pastor @johnangoh, who walked me through the writing process. @maxime.vdlaan, the expert who reflected every chapter with me!”

Rachel speaks on grief

In a previous report from Briefly News, Meanwhile, Rachel John isn't the only woman linked to Siya Kolisi making moves of her own.

Briefly News reported that Rachel Kolisi shared a teaser for her new project, which she had teased for weeks. Rachel Kolisi became teary-eyed as she discussed her divorce from Siya Kolisi in the teaser for her documentary Falling Forward.

“This is going to be hard. I've been in front of hundreds, sometimes thousands of people and a lot of the topics would be around living a balanced life and how do you do it all? How are you, this amazing wife, this amazing mom, this social woman, you working out, you have this amazing business, career and foundation, and how do you just manage it all? The truth is, I didn’t. Like I didn’t manage it, and a part of me feels like I failed,” she said.

