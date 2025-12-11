Siya Kolisi’s Rumoured Girlfriend Rachel John Celebrates Major Book Milestone

On Wednesday, 10 December 2025, Rachel John announced on her Instagram stories that her debut memoir had hit a major milestone

The memoir, published in September 2025, discusses her personal battles, including an eating disorder

In another post, Rachel John reflected on her book launch, expressing gratitude to everyone who had supported her from start to finish

Siya Kolisi’s rumoured girlfriend marked a huge win for her memoir. Image: racheljohn

Source: Instagram

Rachel John, rumoured to be the girlfriend of Springboks captain Siya Kolisi, is over the moon about the success of her latest project.

The Dutch content creator dominated headlines recently after being linked with the father of two. Recently, Rachel John shared that her first book, Gelukkig heb ik ADHD, in which she opens up about her battle against an eating disorder, among other things, had reached a milestone.

Rachel John celebrates her book’s success

On Wednesday, 10 December 2025, Rachel John shared a picture of herself smiling on her Instagram stories. She announced that her book was on the bestseller's list. The photo was captioned:

“Guys, my book is on the bestseller list.”

See the screenshot below:

Siya Kolisi’s rumoured bae announced the success of her book. Image: racheljohn

Source: Instagram

Rachel’s book was published on 9 September 2025 by Kosmos Uitgevers and is currently only available in Dutch.

On Sunday, 7 December 2025, Rachel John shared an Instagram post with photos from her book launch. In the caption, Rachel John reflected that it took her 18 months to write her book.

“After a year and a half of writing, it is there. All of my vulnerable sides are now just in a book that is sold everywhere, wowie. That's still crazy to say out loud🤭”

She described her book launch as special and shared that she had once been a member of the special forces, and her trainer had been the special speaker at the event. Part of the caption read:

“And then the BOOK LAUNCH! Very special. First of all, I would like to thank @erikwegewijs. He coached me during special forces, but what you don't see is that it just continues afterwards. He kept on giving advice. He kept reminding me of what I had learned. And then he also came to speak at the launch! This was incredibly beautiful ❤️”

She also expressed gratitude to her publisher, Kosmos Uitgevers, her two managers, Liz Zonneveld Peetoom and Ruby Knijn, her parents, and everyone who contributed to completing the book. Part of the caption reads:

“I wrote this book, but certainly not alone. @kosmosuitgevers, who walked me through the entire writing process. @lizzonneveld & @rubyknijn, my managers, who put so much into it, from the organisation of the event to every behind-the-scenes conversation. @roosaalll literally stood by my side from day one. My parents, who went through the manuscript ten times. Pastor @johnangoh, who walked me through the writing process. @maxime.vdlaan, the expert who reflected every chapter with me!”

See the post below:

Rachel Kolisi gets emotional while opening up about her divorce

Meanwhile, Rachel John isn't the only woman linked to Siya Kolisi making moves of her own.

Briefly News reported that Rachel Kolisi shared a teaser for her new project, which she had teased for weeks. Rachel Kolisi became teary-eyed as she discussed her divorce from Siya Kolisi in the teaser for her documentary Falling Forward.

Source: Briefly News