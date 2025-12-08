“Closing That Period”: Internet Supports Rachel John Opening Up About Dark Past

Dutch-Nigerian content creator Rachel John revealed the trying times she experienced after receiving a job opportunity

The young woman spoke about the highs and lows in her life, which is also discussed in her new book

Supportive internet users applauded Rachel for opening up and felt it was an opportunity for them to do the same

Influencer Rachel John shared candidly about her past struggles. Images: @racheljohn

Source: Instagram

Rachel John, a Dutch-Nigerian social media personality rumoured to be in a relationship with Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, opened up about the struggles she faced regarding her health. Internet users applauded her bravery and sent messages of support.

On 3 December, 2025, Rachel, who has been promoting her book Gelukkig Heb Ik ADHD (Luckily, I Have ADHD), shared on TikTok that she had been scouted to model and developed an eating disorder in 2017. The following year, she had struggled with a binge eating disorder and had anxiety and panic attacks.

Things took a positive turn in 2020. The kickboxing and surfing enthusiast became a full-time content creator, which led to her favourite brands becoming her sponsors. However, a year later, she fell back into depression and binge eating and sought to travel as an escape.

She shared for 2022:

"At 21 years old, I started RAJOS, organising retreats for women. Tavelling helped my mental health so much, I wanted to give that experience to others."

In 2023, Rachel began kickboxing, sharing how the sport helped her quit seven years of medication and overcome her depression. Last year, the young woman began to question her faith and studied Islam, but it was in 2025 that Rachel gave her life to Christ and focused on giving back as much as she could.

"I'm genuinely happy."

Rachel John's kickboxing hobby quickly escalated to her winning titles. Images: @racheljohn

Source: Instagram

Internet responds to Rachel John's dark past

Not many social media users headed to the comment section of Rachel's TikTok post; however, those who did sent messages of love and support on both TikTok and Instagram.

@uemdmoxkd617289 told the young woman:

"You are so loved, always remember that! Even on the days when you struggle and feel you are not worth it, Jesus always loves you and welcomes you!"

@noaschotmanofc shared under the post:

"I'm so proud of you."

@noaschotmanofc asked the content creator:

"How did you break the binge? I struggle so much, and at the same time, I'm afraid of gaining weight."

After seeing Rachel's story, @mulder_zoe applauded the athlete and commented:

"So powerful to share this! Many others and I have also suffered from this disease, and it helps so much to know we’re not alone in this."

@romythuy found themselves in the same boat and shared:

"I also published my own story in July to give more openness and insight. It also really feels like closing that period with hope that others will gain something valuable from it."

@lunadalight added in the comment section:

"I can’t read the language, but I’m so proud of you. Wishing you health, abundance, and continued prosperity!

Take a look at the TikTok post shared on Rachel's account below:

