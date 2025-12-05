Siya Kolisi's love life is heating up with a new romance linked to influencer Rachel John after his divorce

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi's love life is back in the limelight again, and Mzansi is living for the drama. The star, who has been flying solo since announcing his divorce from Rachel Kolisi last year, is reported to be back on the dating scene again, but there's a twist.

Siya Kolisi has been linked to several women since his bombshell divorce. The rugby player recently had the internet buzzing when he seemingly made things official with Rachel John after they were spotted together at a tennis game.

Did Rachel Kolisi shade "the other Rachel"?

There's no denying that South Africans love drama. Many have been camping on Rachel Kolisi's social media pages, hunting for reactions to her former husband's rumoured romance with the woman Mzansi has nicknamed "the other Rachel".

As if she knew she was being watched closely, Rachel Kolisi did not disappoint with the subtle jabs that many swore were directed at Siya, his new lady and anyone who supported them. Fans were sure that John shook things up in the WAGS camp as her arrival meant some would befriend her, while those loyal to the former WAGS first lady maintained their distance.

It wasn't long before Rachel Kolisi allegedly unfollowed RG Snyman's wife, Saskia Snyman, for hanging out with John. She also dropped a bombshell that left Mzansi's jaws on the floor. Taking to her Instagram stories, the mother of two addressed fake friendships with a spicy post that read:

"Those fake checkups don’t work on me. I’m good. Mind your business … Kind regards."

Has Rachel John responded to Rachel Kolisi's jabs?

While the social media FBI is convinced that Rachel Kolisi has been throwing subtle shade at John with her spicy posts, many are convinced that Rachel has been firing back with cryptic posts on her page.

The 24-year-old Dutch influencer, who has been a constant feature at the Springboks games, including the recent ones in Ireland, has been chilling with popular WAGS like Layla Kolbe. John sparked a buzz when she hinted that she wanted to spoil someone with matcha, one of Siya's famous favourite drinks. She wrote:

“You turn into a home cafe for your bf [boyfriend].”

That's not all, Rachel also seemingly threw a jab at Siya Kolisi's ex-wife when she shared a video of herself in the boxing ring and captioned the post.

“Take a look at my girlfriend. Just a girl that loves fighting.”

Relationship expert on moving on after a divorce

Briefly News spoke to Shelley Lewin, The Relationship Architect, author of Uncomplicated Love, and founder of The Relationship Architect Coaching and Education, about how someone can navigate healing after a high-profile breakup while dealing with public scrutiny and social media pressure.

She said those recovering from a high-profile divorce, like Rachel Kolisi, need to stay away from the noise and limit social media. She also stressed the importance of therapy and structured emotional support. She said:

"Healing starts with setting boundaries, stepping away from the noise, limiting social media, and surrounding yourself with people who offer real support instead of performative sympathy.

"Therapy or structured emotional support is key to processing the grief in a healthy way. It’s also important to reclaim personal power, focusing on self-worth outside of the relationship and not allowing the public narrative to dictate self-perception."

Siya and Rachel Kolisi celebrate daughter's birthday

In another report, Briefly News reported that Springboks captain Siya Kolisi and his former wife Rachel celebrated their daughter Keziah on Sunday, 23 November 2025, as she turned 8. Kolisi, who is currently on tour with the Springboks, shared a heartfelt message to his daughter on Instagram, reflecting on their special bond.

Reunited with his family in France two weeks ago after playing his 100th test match, Kolisi posted a photo of himself and Keziah in Paris.

