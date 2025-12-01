Rachel Kolisi posted a cryptic message on social media calling out people she considers 'fake friends'

The timing of her post comes amid tensions involving the partners and wives of Springboks players

Despite the drama, Rachel has been focusing on spending quality time with her children and co-parenting

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi's estranged wife, Rachel Kolisi, appeared to take a subtle dig at the Springboks WAGs in a recent cryptic social media post targeting “fake friends.”

Rachel Kolisi attended the "Rise - The Siya Kolisi Story" Premiere during the 2023 Tribeca Festival at Village East Cinema on June 12, 2023, in New York City. Image: Cindy Ord

Source: Getty Images

The post follows the news that Rachel unfollowed Springboks star RG Snyman's wife, Saskia, on social media. Saskia reportedly became close to Siya Kolisi’s alleged new partner, Rachel John.

She wrote:

“Those fake checkups don’t work on me. I’m good. Mind your business.”

Rachel Kolisi called out 'fake friends ' in a cryptic Instagram Story

Source: Instagram

A few weeks ago, South Africans noticed Rachel had unfollowed Springbok WAG Saskia, who is said to have a friendly connection with Rachel John. This comes as Saskia has been active on social media, posting photos with the Dutch influencer, who was recently spotted courtside with the Bok captain at a tennis event earlier this month.

Rachel John also travelled to Dublin to watch the Springboks in action, joining other players’ wives, including Layla Kolbe, Aisling Kleyn, and Domenica De Allende, to support the team.

Who is Rachel John?

Rachel John was born and raised in Amsterdam to a Dutch mother, Elske, and a Nigerian father, David. According to her social media profiles, she is passionate about travel, competitive fighting, and wellness. She has visited South Africa multiple times, including a campaign shoot in Jeffreys Bay, and has expressed her fondness for the country:

“South Africa stole my heart.”

Siya Kolisi and his then-wife Rachel Kolisi posed for a photo with their family after South Africa won the 2023 Rugby World Cup. Image: Anne-Christine POUJOULAT

Source: Getty Images

Rachel Kolisi focuses on motherhood

Amid social media tension, Rachel has been spending quality time with her children, Keziah and Nicholas. She regularly shares these special moments online, earning admiration from South Africans for her dedication and mothering.

Her efforts were also praised by her sister-in-law, former swimmer Tatjana Smith, who commended Rachel for flying with the children to France in early November when Siya earned his 100th test cap.

Netizens have flooded Rachel’s posts with support:

@nosimgaga:

“You are blessed, Rachel, with beautiful kids. Give them all the love they deserve and you have been doing a great job since day one. We have seen you doing it to their uncle and aunt.”

@mzuke:

“Best mom. Be still and know that He is God.”

@cherise_tavernier:

''Motherhood in one picture.''

@lethuxolo:

''Motherhood at its best level.''

Rachel Kolisi continues to navigate co-parenting while maintaining her personal space, demonstrating strength and grace amid public scrutiny.

Siya Kolisi chooses the actor he wants to portray him in a biopic

Briefly News previously reported that Springboks captain Siya Kolisi has revealed which actor he would like to portray him if a movie were ever made about his life.

Kolisi, who recently reached a major personal milestone by earning his 100th Test cap in November 2025, made his debut in 2012 against Scotland in Nelspruit, Mpumalanga.

Source: Briefly News