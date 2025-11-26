Siya Kolisi opened up on a TikTok video on the ATP Finals account about the actor he believes could portray him in a film

The Springbok captain has reached remarkable career milestones, including 100 Test caps and consecutive Rugby World Cup victories

Beyond the field, Kolisi has explored filmmaking, co-producing a short film that addresses gender-based violence

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi has revealed which actor he would like to portray him if a movie were ever made about his life.

Kolisi, who recently reached a major personal milestone by earning his 100th Test cap in November 2025, made his debut in 2012 against Scotland in Nelspruit, Mpumalanga. The Zwide-born father of two, who recently celebrated his daughter Keziah's 8th birthday, has achieved the remarkable feat of winning back-to-back Rugby World Cups in 2019 and 2023, a first for any Springboks captain.

In September 2025, Kolisi further cemented his legendary status by securing consecutive Rugby Championships, adding yet more acclaim to his illustrious career.

He also published his autobiography, Rise, in 2023 and shared glimpses of his interests beyond rugby, including a TikTok video on the ATP Finals account during his visit to Italy for a tennis match. Kolisi is a passionate Liverpool supporter and has cultivated a friendship with former manager Jürgen Klopp.

Kolisi’s biopic choice: Chadwick Boseman

When asked which actor he would like to play him in a biopic, Kolisi said,

“For me, it would be Chadwick Boseman, because we’ve got the same hairstyle…And I love Marvel, Wakanda Forever.”

Sadly, Boseman passed away in 2020 at the age of 43 after a private battle with colon cancer.

Kolisi has proven himself a versatile talent, having also ventured into filmmaking. Alongside his ex-wife Rachel Kolisi, he served as an executive producer for the short film #WeAreDyingHere, which addresses gender-based violence. Kolisi explained the film’s message:

“The narrative of the film teaches that Gender-Based Violence doesn’t start with the act itself, but with the mindset behind it. The film includes important educational lessons for men.”

The short film is now streaming on Showmax, showcasing Kolisi’s commitment both on and off the field to social change and education.

In recent days, Kolisi has been linked to Dutch influencer Rachel John, but he remains devoted to his children. He and Rachel have two children together: son Nicholas Siyamthanda, aged 10, and daughter Keziah. Nicholas and Keziah mostly stay with their mother, who is the primary caregiver, but Kolisi consistently makes time to be a present father.

During his recent injury recovery, Kolisi returned to his hometown of Gqeberha, where he spent quality time with loved ones and shared moments online, earning praise for his dedication to family amidst a demanding rugby career.

