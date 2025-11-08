Siya Kolisi is on the verge of a historic milestone, set to earn his 100th Test cap for the Springboks, joining an elite group of South African centurions

His ex-wife, Rachel Kolisi and their children are in Paris to witness the moment, continuing a rugby tradition where families share in milestone celebrations

Past centurions like Tendai “Beast” Mtawarira and Eben Etzebeth have included their families in their 100th Test celebrations

Paris is set to witness a historic rugby moment on Saturday, 8 November 2025, as Springboks captain Siya Kolisi earns his 100th Test cap, becoming only the ninth player in South African rugby history to reach the milestone.

Siya Kolisi of South Africa celebrates with the Freedom Cup after winning the Rugby Championship match between New Zealand All Blacks and South Africa. Image: Hagen Hopkins

Source: Getty Images

Kolisi, who made his Springbok debut in 2013, has risen from the township of Zwide in the Eastern Cape to become one of South Africa’s most inspirational leaders. He captained the national team to World Cup glory in 2019 and again in 2023, making his journey to 100 Tests both personal and symbolic.

Family presence at milestones

Centurion milestones in rugby are often celebrated with family. Tendai “Beast” Mtawarira walked onto the field with his children during his 100th Test in 2018, describing it as “extra special” to share the moment with them.

More recently, Eben Etzebeth included his fiancée in the 100th‑Test celebrations, with her singing the national anthem and later joining him on the field with their baby daughter.

While detailed accounts for other centurions such as John Smit and Bryan Habana are less explicit, the pattern is clear: milestone caps are moments for family and personal celebration, as much as sporting achievement.

Siya Kolisi with ex wife Rachel and family after defeating New Zealand during the Rugby World Cup France 2023 Gold Final match between New Zealand and South Africa. Image: Michael Steele

Source: Getty Images

Rachel Kolisi and the kids in Paris

Kolisi’s ex-wife, Rachel, and their children, Nicholas and Keziah, are in Paris to be present for the milestone. Their presence aligns with the established tradition of families joining players for these historic occasions. It is very much possible that they may walk onto the field with their father, as part of the celebrations for a moment that is both professional and deeply personal.

Siya himself has acknowledged the significance of the milestone while keeping the focus on the team:

“The game is always big … At the end of the day, what matters is what happens between the four lines.”

As the Springboks take on France at the iconic Stade de France, fans will witness more than a centurion milestone; they will see a story of leadership, legacy, and family woven into South African rugby history.

South Africans pay emotional tribute to Siya Kolisi

As Kolisi prepares for his 100th Test, fans across the country and beyond have shared heartfelt tributes to the man, the captain, and the legend:

@davidjaytee:

“Siya has been absolutely key to the Springboks’ success for many years. When he eventually retires, he will be missed! He’s our best captain in history.”

@PorozaVuyo:

“Siya, you have served our nation with dedication and passion. Each time the world thought we were done, you gave us hope and made us believe. Thank you.”

@MakeletsoTseka:

“Love Siya so much! Thank you for everything you’ve done for our nation, the Springboks in particular, South African rugby at large, and rugby as a sport. Thank you.”

