South Africa heads into the weekend with a revamped match-day group and plenty of intrigue around their new combinations

Italy arrive in strong spirits after a standout performance last time out, adding real edge to the upcoming contest

Briefly News secured an exclusive insight from rugby analyst Thabang Mokoena, offering expert context ahead of the clash

The Springboks are set for a demanding assignment in Turin on Saturday, 15 November 2025, as Rassie Erasmus rolls out a much-changed line-up for their clash against an Italian side buzzing with self-belief.

Kurt-Lee Arendse carries the ball during the Autumn Nations Series 2025 match between South Africa and Japan at Wembley Stadium. Photo: Luke Walker

Source: Getty Images

Italy’s confidence is well-earned after their gritty 26-19 win over the Wallabies last weekend, their second straight triumph over Australia, and they now see themselves as genuine Tier 1 contenders.

Weather conditions at the Allianz Stadium should make for attractive rugby, with cool temperatures, minimal wind and only a small chance of drizzle forecast for the afternoon.

Analyst weighs in on Italy’s rise and Bok changes

Rugby analyst Thabang Mokoena told Briefly News that Italy’s growth is impossible to ignore.

“The Italians feel they belong at the top table now,” he said, noting that their defensive structure and tactical kicking under Gonzalo Quesada have become defining strengths.

He added that their ability to disrupt the breakdown “is something they’ll absolutely try to lean on again,” even though the Boks have addressed many of the ruck issues that troubled them earlier in the year.

Mokoena also reflected on South Africa’s revamped selection, saying the new-look backline offers a glimpse of the future. Damian Willemse continues at fullback, flanked by Edwill van der Merwe and Kurt-Lee Arendse, while Ethan Hooker and Canan Moodie form a youthful midfield pairing.

“This centre combo could easily be the next chapter after De Allende and Kriel,” Mokoena remarked.

Springboks veteran fly-half Handre Pollard in action against Italy in June 2025. Image: William Loock for Briefly News

Source: Getty Images

The return of Handré Pollard at flyhalf, alongside Morné van den Berg at scrumhalf, brings what he called “steady hands and leadership.”

Only Boan Venter and Siya Kolisi retain their places in the pack, with Johan Grobbelaar and recent debutant Zachary Porthen completing the front row. Jean Kleyn makes his first appearance since the World Cup final and partners Franco Mostert in the second row. Kolisi joins Ben-Jason Dixon and Marco van Staden in a physical loose trio.

Italy’s only change sees Marco Riccioni start at tighthead, with Simone Ferrari dropping to the bench. The Azzurri will again run a 6/2 split, signalling their intent to match South Africa’s physicality.

Springboks vs Italy: Where to watch and kick-off time

The match kicks off at 14:40 (SA time) on Saturday, 15 November 2025, at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. South African viewers can watch the Test live on SuperSport.

