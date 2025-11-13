Rassie Erasmus made wholesale changes to the Springboks starting line-up for the Saturday match against Italy

Siya Kolisi is set to keep the captaincy as the squad mixes youth and experienced players

The bench sees minimal changes, with Kwagga Smith set to return as a key replacement

Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus has unveiled a heavily revamped squad for their clash against Italy at Allianz Stadium in Turin on Saturday, 15 November 2025, with only four players keeping their places in the starting XV from last weekend’s win over France.

Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus made 11 changes to the squad to play against Italy. Image: Xavier Laine

Source: Getty Images

Siya Kolisi will continue as captain, joined in the starting lineup by Boan Venter, Kurt-Lee Arendse, and Damian Willemse.

The bench remains largely unchanged from last week, except for Johan Grobbelaar, who has been promoted to the starting XV, with Kwagga Smith coming in as his replacement on the bench.

Erasmus introduces fresh faces for energy

The forward pack features several new starters, including Johan Grobbelaar and recent debutant Zachary Porthen, joining Venter in the front row. Jean Kleyn makes his first appearance since the 2023 Rugby World Cup Final, pairing with Franco Mostert in the second row.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

On the back row, Ben-Jason Dixon returns to make his first Test appearance this season alongside Kolisi, while Marco van Staden takes the number eight role. Erasmus has highlighted the versatility of his forwards, particularly van Staden, who can also cover hooker if required.

Rassie Erasmus gave an opportunity to the young Zachary Porthen, who will earn his second cap. Image: FRANCK FIFE

Source: Getty Images

Rassie mixes youth and experience

The backline shows a mix of experience and youth. Morne van den Berg partners with Handré Pollard at half-back, tasked with orchestrating play. Edwill van der Merwe replaces Cheslin Kolbe on the right wing, while Ethan Hooker and Canan Moodie form a youthful midfield combination. Damian Willemse remains a fullback to patrol the backfield.

The bench retains a familiar look, featuring Gerhard Steenekamp, Wilco Louw, RG Snyman, Ruan Nortje, and Kwagga Smith, alongside versatile backs Grant Williams and Manie Libbok. André Esterhuizen adds an innovative hybrid option, while van Staden doubles as the back-up hooker.

Erasmus emphasised the importance of squad depth and providing opportunities for returning players like Jean Kleyn, Handré Pollard, Edwill van der Merwe, and Ben-Jason Dixon, all of whom have proven themselves at the international level.

Springboks Starting XV vs Italy 15 Damian Willemse, 14 Edwill van der Merwe, 13 Canan Moodie, 12 Ethan Hooker, 11 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 10 Handré Pollard, 9 Morne van den Berg, 8 Marco van Staden, 7 Ben-Jason Dixon, 6 Siya Kolisi (c), 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Jean Kleyn, 3 Zachary Porthen, 2 Johan Grobbelaar, 1 Boan Venter

Replacements: 16 Gerhard Steenekamp, 17 Wilco Louw, 18 RG Snyman, 19 Ruan Nortje, 20 André Esterhuizen, 21 Kwagga Smith, 22 Grant Williams, 23 Manie Libbok

Erasmus acknowledged Italy’s recent victory over Australia and warned that the Springboks would face a passionate and well-drilled side in front of their home crowd in Turin.

“They’ve improved significantly in recent years and will test us hard, so we need to bring our best,” said Erasmus.

Erasmus on bold substitution vs France

Briefly News also reported that Eramus explained the reason behind his bold substitution in South Africa's victory over France.

The SA rugby coach decided to sub off some of the veterans of the team, including the captain, Siya Kolisi, who was making his 100th Test cap in the match.

Source: Briefly News