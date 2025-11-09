The Springboks have continued their impressive run on their ongoing end-of-year tour, producing one of their most determined and hard-fought performances of the season, overcoming an inspired French outfit 32-17 at the Stade de France on Saturday, November 8, 2025.

Despite playing a significant portion of the match a man down, the reigning Rugby Championship champions showcased their trademark resilience, physical dominance, and composure under pressure, securing a memorable victory in front of a packed Parisian crowd.

In a match where Siya Kolisi earned his 100th Test cap, Rassie Erasmus' side delivered a breathtaking second-half performance to surprise France in Paris, overcoming the setback of a controversial first-half red card to Lood de Jager.

Springboks beat France on Kolisi's 100th Test

France opened the scoring when Damian Penaud etched his name into the record books as the top try-scorer in French Test history. The winger showcased his trademark pace and precision, outpacing Kurt-Lee Arendse on the outside to collect a pinpoint chip kick from Tomas Ramos and cross the line, giving Les Bleus an early lead against the Springboks’ aggressive rush defence.

The French continued to pile on the pressure after that opening try, delivering more than just an early strike. They also outsmarted the Springboks at the breakdown, winning key turnovers that disrupted South Africa’s rhythm in the opening stages of the game.

Jasper Wiese won a crucial penalty on the ground for the Springboks, with youngster Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu stepping up confidently to slot the long-range kick and put SA on the scoreboard.

The Springbok forwards then took charge. Even after the unusual moment when Lood de Jager was forced off for a Head Injury Assessment (HIA), the pack refused to lose their edge.

With Ruan Nortje slotting in at lock, the South African scrum overpowered the French eight, driving them backwards to earn a crucial penalty on their own feed. Once again, Feinberg-Mngomezulu stepped up to turn pressure into points.

However, his fortunes soon turned when the young fly-half missed two subsequent penalty attempts that could have swung the lead in South Africa’s favour.

The hosts seized the momentum, crafting a brilliant try that exposed the Boks’ narrow defensive line. To compound the setback, Ramos’ conversion attempt from out wide struck the upright, kissed it kindly, and dropped over to stretch Les Bleus’ advantage.

After an intense tussle, the Springboks finally breached the French defence through a moment of individual brilliance from Cobus Reinach.

Lood de Jager, having just returned from a successful HIA, was shown a straight red card following a head-on collision with Ramos, his shoulder making accidental contact with the fly-half’s head.

It was a poor first-half display from Erasmus's side, even without factoring in the red card before the half-time break.

The Springboks outscored France 19-3 in the second half despite playing with a man down, showing remarkable resilience and composure. They withstood an early surge from the home side, who for the first quarter of that period looked capable of seizing control of the match.

The match was Kolisi's 68th game as captain of the South African rugby national team, and it ended as one of his most memorable games.

The Springboks will now switch focus to their next game against Italy next weekend, following the Azzurri’s surprising victory over Australia on Saturday.

