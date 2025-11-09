Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has expressed his humility after leading the Buccaneers to another domestic cup final.

The Moroccan coach earlier this season guided the Sea Robbers to victory in the MTN 8 cup final, and hs looking to lead the team to glory in the Carling Knockout final.

The Soweto Giants defeated Richards Bay 1-0 in the semi-final of the Carling Knockout Cup at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday, November 8, 2025, with Tshepang Moremi's goal in the first half proving to be decisive for the Soweto-based club.

The Pirates boss also took a moment to acknowledge the unwavering support of the club’s fans in Durban, noting that their encouragement has been a key motivator for the team, while also hailing his players for their performance against the Natal Rich Boys.

Ouaddou remains humble despite Pirates' win

Ouaddou, poised to secure yet another trophy with Pirates, stressed that it’s premature to look back on his time at the club. The former English Premier League star feels the proper moment for reflection will come at the end of the season, with his current priority firmly on helping the team keep improving.

Ouaddou said it was too soon to summarise his time at Orlando Pirates and that he would be judged at the end of the season. He added that he is still at the beginning of his role and stressed the importance of humility in the job, noting that the team’s ambition is to deliver strong performances in every game. He praised the players for their efforts over the past three to four months, highlighting their good performances against Richards Bay and Golden Arrows, but reiterated that any evaluation of his tenure would have to wait until the season concludes.

The Sea Robbers are set to discover their opponents in the Carling Knockout Cup final after the second semi-final, which will see Golden Arrows face off against Ouaddou's former club, Marumo Gallants, on Sunday, November 9, 2025, at the King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi.

This clash promises to be an intense battle, as both sides will be eager to secure a place in the final. Golden Arrows, who are coached by former Mamelodi Sundowns coach, Manqoba Mngqithi, will look to leverage home advantage and the support of their passionate fans.

