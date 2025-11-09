Orlando Pirates and Marumo Gallants will face in this season's Carling Knockout Cup final, after they both scape through the semi-final.

The Bucs defeated Richards Bay in the last four, while Marumo Gallants knocked out Lamontcville Golden Arrows, coached by former Mamelodi Sundowns gaffer Manqoba Mngqithi.

Why Pirates are feeling more pressure

Sports journalist Uche Anuma explained why Pirates would be feelng a lof pressure ahead of the final of the Carling Knockout Cup.

He mentioned that Galllants don't have anything to lose regardless of the outcome of the final as the Buccaneers are clear favourites going into the game.

"Orlando Pirates are condemned to win in the final as they are the clear favourites. This is one of the issues top teams have when they play in he final against smaller sides."

"the Bucs will also need to be careful as Marumo Gallants have been doing great under their new young manager.

Source: Briefly News