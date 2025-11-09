Carling Knockout Cup Final: Why Orlando Pirates Face More Pressure Than Marumo Gallants
Orlando Pirates and Marumo Gallants will face in this season's Carling Knockout Cup final, after they both scape through the semi-final.
The Bucs defeated Richards Bay in the last four, while Marumo Gallants knocked out Lamontcville Golden Arrows, coached by former Mamelodi Sundowns gaffer Manqoba Mngqithi.
Why Pirates are feeling more pressure
Sports journalist Uche Anuma explained why Pirates would be feelng a lof pressure ahead of the final of the Carling Knockout Cup.
He mentioned that Galllants don't have anything to lose regardless of the outcome of the final as the Buccaneers are clear favourites going into the game.
"Orlando Pirates are condemned to win in the final as they are the clear favourites. This is one of the issues top teams have when they play in he final against smaller sides."
"the Bucs will also need to be careful as Marumo Gallants have been doing great under their new young manager.
Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (Sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@sportsbrief.com.