Durban City head coach Gavin Hunt has outlined the major problem for Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates in the Premier Soccer League this season.

The two Soweto-based clubs have both enjoyed strong campaigns across all competitions this season, except Pirates missing out on a place in the CAF Champions League group stage after being knocked out the tournament by Saint Eloi Lupopo.

In the Premier Soccer League, the two sides are level on 22 points, but Pirates sit second due to their superior goal difference, just three points behind defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns, who have played more matches. Their impressive positions reflect the impact of recent transfer activity, with both clubs making significant squad overhauls in the latest window, bringing in high-quality players to bolster their teams.

Hunt vre that both Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates have good squads, though perhaps too large, which can make it difficult to find the right combinations on the field.

oted that Pirates, for example, have squads of 30 to 40 players, all of similar quality, making it hard to decide who should play and who sits out.

The South African tacticiannt added that Chiefs face a similar challenge, with many new players and high turnover, and that supporters tend to focus on new signings each season rather than squad balance.

He concluded that sometimes there may be no need for signings in a particular season.

