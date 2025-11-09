Kaizer Chiefs legend Mandla Masango has praised Orlando Pirates, describing them as the best team in the Premier Soccer League at the moment.

Masango highlighted the Buccaneers’ impressive form, noting that they have suffered just one defeat in their last 18 matches, winning 15, and recently secured a spot in the Carling Knockout Cup final with a 1-0 victory over Richards Bay on Saturday.

The Soweto giants have already lifted the MTN8 trophy this season, and their consistent performances across competitions have further cemented their status as the league’s most formidable side.

He attributed much of Pirates’ success to their transfer strategy in the off-season, when 11 new players joined the squad. The influx of fresh talent has energized the team at Orlando Stadium, providing head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou with a wealth of options.

According to Masango, the competition for places has become so intense that even standout performers from last season are finding it difficult to secure a spot in the starting lineup, reflecting the overall depth and quality that now defines Orlando Pirates.

The only setback for the Sea Robbers this campaign so far is their early exit from the CAF Champions League, a competition their off-season recruitment aimed to help them win after reaching the semi-finals last year. The Buccaneers crashed out of the tournament in the second preliminary round by Congolese side St Eloi Lupopo last month.

Masango names Pirates best team in SA

Mamelodi Sundowns have won the last eight Betway Premierships and have one of the best squads in Africa, but Masango insist on Pirates being the best side in the country.

He highlighted both the talent and depth in the squad, explaining that the team’s performance remains strong regardless of which players are on the pitch.

The former South African international noted that last season, Pirates lacked sufficient depth, which made injuries more problematic, but the current squad is well balanced.

Source: Briefly News