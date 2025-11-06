Hugo Broos has announced the Bafana Bafana squad to face Zambia in one of their friendly games ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

The Belgian mentor reduced the preliminary list consisting of 43 players to a 23-man final squad list

Kaizer Chiefs players were snubbed in the final list, with Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns dominating the squad

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has released his final squad for South Africa's friendly game against Zambia during the forthcoming international break.

South Africa booked their place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup during the last international break and have shifted focus to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, with the friendly against the Chipolopolo being part of their preparation for the competition next month.

The Belgian tactician named a preliminary squad of 43 players as part of his broader assessment of the talent and depth available within the national pool. After several weeks of evaluation, including monitoring player performances in domestic and international competitions, he eventually trimmed the list to a final 23-man squad for the upcoming friendly against the 2013 AFCON champions.

Bafana Bafana are currently enjoying an impressive 24-match unbeaten run on the pitch, showcasing remarkable consistency and resilience under coach Hugo Broos.

However, their official record was slightly tainted after FIFA imposed a points deduction for fielding an ineligible player during their World Cup qualifier against Lesotho.

Broos names final Bafana Bafana squad

The final Bafana Bafana squad is dominated by players from Orlando Pirates, highlighting the club’s continued strong performance at the start of the season in the Premier Soccer League.

The list includes the in-form winger Masindi Nemtajela, dynamic defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi, attacking talent Oswin Appollis, creative playmaker Sipho Mbule, who has been impressive for Broos' side since his return to the national team setup, goalkeeper Sipho Chaine, as well as Tshepang Moremi, Evidence Makgopa, Nkosinathi Sibisi, and Thalente Mbatha, all of whom have been key to the Buccaneers’ domestic success this season.

Mamelodi Sundowns also contribute a significant number of players, with key names such as captain Ronwen Williams, dependable full-backs Khuliso Mudau, Aubrey Modiba, midfield general Teboho Mokoena, and the industrious Bathusi Aubaas all feature prominently.

In contrast, Kaizer Chiefs have no representatives in the current Bafana Bafana squad, highlighting the team's struggles during their transitional phase.

South Africa's final full squad for Zambia's friendly game

GOALKEEPERS: Sipho Chaine (Orlando Pirates), Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns), Ricardo Goss (Siwelele FC)

DEFENDERS: Khulumani Ndamane (TS Galaxy F.C.), Thabo Moloisane (Stellenbosch FC), Mbekezeli Mbokazi (Orlando Pirates), Nkosinathi Sibisi (Orlando Pirates), Aubrey Modiba (Mamelodi Sundowns), Khuliso Mudau (Mamelodi Sundowns), Samukele Kabini (Molde FK), Thabang Matuludi (Polokwane City)

MIDFIELDERS: Teboho Mokoena (Mamelodi Sundowns), Sipho Mbule (Orlando Pirates), Masindi Nemtajela (Orlando Pirates), Bathusi Aubaas (Mamelodi Sundowns), Thalente Mbatha (Orlando Pirates), Sphephelo Sithole (CD Tondela)

FORWARDS: Evidence Makgopa (Orlando Pirates), Oswin Appollis (Orlando Pirates), Tshepang Moremi (Orlando Pirates), Lyle Foster (Burnley), Mohau Nkota (Al-Ettifaq), Keletso Makgalwa (Sekhukhune United)

Source: Briefly News