Springboks demolished Japan 61-7 in the first game of the End-of-Year Tour at Wembley on Saturday

Head coach Rassie Erasmus provided a serious update on Ox Nche’s injury

South Africa prepares for a challenging run in the Autumn Series, with crucial matches ahead against top-tier European sides

The Springboks delivered a dominant performance against Japan on Saturday, 1 November 2025, at Wembley, securing a 61-7 victory in a one-sided clash, with head coach Rassie Erasmus providing an update on the injury to Ox Nche.

The win gave South Africa a strong start to the Outgoing Autumn Series as they aim to finish the year on a high note.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu of South Africa breaks to score his team's second try during the Autumn Nations Series 2025 match between South Africa and Japan . Image: Luke Walker

Source: Getty Images

Fresh off retaining the Rugby Championship in September for the first time, South Africa remains the highest-ranked team in World Rugby. Over the weekend, the team showcased their strength and skill, proving why they are currently the world’s top rugby nation.

Sacha Feinberg Mngomezulu and Kurt-Lee Arendse played pivotal roles in the win, though the victory came at a cost. Prop Ox Nche was forced off the field after a collision with Japanese captain Warner Dearns.

Rassie Erasmus speaks on Ox Nche's injury

Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus provided a serious update on Nche’s condition, confirming the injury is significant and is expected to sideline the player for the remainder of the tour. Erasmus said he does not expect Nche to feature again during the tour, explaining that the prop sustained injuries to his ankle and knees during the tackle and is now on crutches.

The injury adds to South Africa’s challenges, as Erasmus already has to manage without loosehead prop and hooker Jan Hendrik Wessels, who is sidelined following a nine-week ban.

Erasmus also warned that the next Test against France would be a 'massive step up,' acknowledging the high-pressure environment of playing away in Paris. He highlighted the need for the team to approach the match with both intelligence and physicality.

Kurt-Lee Arendse carries the ball during the Autumn Nations Series 2025 match between South Africa and Japan at Wembley Stadium.. Image: Luke Walker

Source: Getty Images

Siya Kolisi urges the team to stay focused

Siya Kolisi echoed Erasmus's concerns, stressing that the squad must prepare for a far tougher challenge than the one they faced against Japan. He reflected on the experience of playing in London, expressing gratitude to the South African fans who turned out in large numbers.

Kolisi added that the team will need that same level of support for the upcoming four matches, starting with France.

Kolisi said the Boks achieved exactly what they had set out to do, despite a few early mistakes that they quickly recovered from. He explained that the team’s strategy focused on disrupting Japan’s quick ball movement by targeting the breakdowns, a tactic that worked effectively throughout the match.

Following France, the Springboks are scheduled to face Italy, Ireland, and Wales later this month as they continue their Autumn Series campaign.

Siya Kolisi involved in an on-field exchange

Briefly News previously reported that Springboks captain Siya Kolisi found himself at the centre of attention on Saturday, 25 October 2025.

Kolisi was involved in a heated on-field exchange with Taine Plumtree, the son of Sharks head coach John Plumtree, during a United Rugby Championship match at Kings Park Stadium.

Source: Briefly News