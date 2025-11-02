Orlando Pirates young midfielder Cemran Dansin has praised his coaches and teammates after scoring a spectacular equaliser in their high-stakes top-of-the-table Betway Premiership clash against Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday, November 1, 2025.

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder, who was promoted to the senior team at the start of the 2025/26 season following an impressive spell with the reserve side, said the goal was a result of the collective effort and guidance he has received since joining the first team setup.

Dansin expressed his delight after the match, taking a moment to applaud both his teammates and the technical staff for their support and belief in him.

He said he was grateful to the coaches and staff for trusting him with the opportunity to play, adding that scoring in such a big match meant a lot to him. The young midfielder added that he hopes to continue improving and earn more chances to contribute to the team’s success.

