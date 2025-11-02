Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus has highlighted some of the things to expect as South Africa lock horns with France in their next match after thrashing Japan at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, November 1, 2025.

The South African rugby national team headed into the end-of-year tour as the Rugby Championship winners and were tipped to defeat Japan in London.

Erasmus earlier shared his excitement at getting a positive result against the Asian country, while also singling out a Spirngboks star for his performance in the game.

Erasmus acknowledged that facing France next week would be a completely different challenge, describing it as “a different kettle of fish.” He explained that playing France away from home brings unique passion, intensity, and atmosphere, making it a far more demanding contest.

The Springbok coach expressed confidence in the team’s balance of depth, experience, and youth but warned that the clash in Paris would be played in a “pressure cooker” environment. He recalled their narrow win over France in the 2023 World Cup quarter-final as a reminder of how tough the contest can be.

Erasmus added that with upcoming matches against Ireland, Italy, and Wales, the team must stay grounded and focused. He admitted that the loss to New Zealand at Eden Park had been a lesson, emphasising the need for both intelligent and physical play to succeed in the coming weeks.

After Erasmus, Springbok captain Siya Kolisi also expressed his delight with the team’s performance, highlighting the value of versatility within the squad and the incredible support they received at Wembley Stadium.

He noted that having adaptable players allows the coaches greater flexibility in selection and helps the team stay composed when dealing with injuries during matches. Kolisi, who opened the scoring with his 14th Test try, said this adaptability played a key role in their dominant victory.

He also praised the passionate crowd that turned up in large numbers despite the rain, describing their support as “special.” Kolisi said the team deeply appreciated the fans’ dedication and urged them to continue showing up for the remaining four matches on tour, as their presence and energy provide a massive boost to the players.

