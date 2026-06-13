A young boy was spotted rolling a scrap tyre, hoping to sell it for any amount of money to buy food

BI Phakathi noticed the boy’s struggle and offered immediate financial relief in a heartwarming video

The boy was able to abandon the tyre and head straight to the shop for groceries, but viewers noticed he still had business on his mind

A kid selling a tyre got help from BI Phakathi. Image: BI Phakathi

Source: UGC

In a country where many are struggling to put food on the table, a moment of profound humanity has captured the hearts of millions. South Africa’s beloved faceless philanthropist, BI Phakathi, showed up, coming to the aid of a young boy who was attempting to sell a scrap car tyre just to buy a loaf of bread. By the end, the boy was holding over R500.

The encounter BI Phakathi shared on 12 June 2026 is not just an individual story. The kid doing what he can to afford food represents a systemic crisis. According to Statistics South Africa, the Food Poverty Line sits at R796 per month. With 60% of the population living below the poverty line, thousands face the same gruelling decisions every single day. 15% of households report inadequate food access, and 10% face extreme hardship and are an undernourished population. The kid was in disbelief and still clung to his tyre as she set off to buy food. Watch the video below:

SA applauds BI Phakathi's charity

BI Phakathi delighted South Africa as he didn't just meet the boy's request, he exceeded it. Many applauded the kid for not leaving the tyre despite getting money. Read the comments below:

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Poverty and hunger are recurring problems in South Africa. Image: G star Media / Pexels

Source: UGC

Jaci Crawford commented:

"So sweet this video. But first thing on my mind was..please let this child not get robbed in this mean world we live in."

Moses Bigmoss Molatudi was stunned:

"Eish, the boy in total disbelief, he just jammed for a second like a signal. God bless you, BI Phakathi and your partner for having a helping hand to everyone regardless of race."

Karabo EV Selowa noticed:

"Note that giving him money won't stop him to sell the tire,even if you gave him another R100 he was still going to sell the tire."

Terrence Wilton was impressed by the kid:

"That's a future businessman. He still took the tyre."

Patrick Dubase added:

"He must run straight home to his mother and take her to the shop to buy groceries for his family. God led you to rescue this boy."

SA reacts to BI Phakathi's gift

Briefly News previously reported that popular philanthropist BI Phakathi touched hearts after sharing a video of a young mother who revealed she had no plans for her daughter's birthday because of financial difficulties. South Africans were moved.

The video, posted on 03 June 2026, showed BI meeting the woman and her baby. celebrate her daughter's birthday. Develine, while speaking about how they survive. The mother explained that she was unemployed and relied on standing at traffic lights with help from her father-in-law to make ends meet.

According to the video's caption, the mother did not have money to celebrate her daughter's birthday.

Source: Briefly News