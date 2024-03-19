Gabriel Iglesias' divorce: The truth you should know

Gabriel Iglesias is an American comedian famous for his hilarious catchphrase. "I am not fat; I am fluffy." He has also entertained audiences through his animated phrases, impressions, and storytelling skills, earning him a global audience. Apart from his career success, his private life has been viewed through a scrutiny lens, especially Gabriel Iglesias' divorce.

Gabriel Iglesias at the Dolby Theatre and Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve. Photo: Gilbert Flores, Christopher Polk via Getty Images (modified by author)

Besides selling out Madison Square Garden, Gabriel Iglesias has two Netflix hit shows under his belt, with two more in the works as of March 2024. He prefers not mixing his career with his private life, although fans are curious about his divorce. Apart from expelling rumours about Gabriel Iglesias' divorce, this article delves into details about his relationship, the event leading to the alleged divorce and his current relationship status.

Gabriel Iglesias' profile summary and bio

Why did Gabriel Iglesias get divorced?

Even though Iglesias has been very private about his personal life, rumours about his romantic life have made rounds on social media. Allegations that he and Gabriel Iglesias' wife separated after several years of marriage have been a topic for discussion online. The truth about these rumours remains murky since neither Gabriel nor his supposed ex-wife have directly addressed these allegations.

Gabriel Iglesias at the #IMDboat At San Diego Comic-Con 2022: Day Two on The IMDb Yacht on 22 July, 222 in San Diego, California. Photo: Michael Kovac

Is Gabriel Iglesias still with his partner?

According to speculations, fans have associated Gabriel's gruelling touring schedule and time away from home as an indication of a potential strain in his marriage. A section of online users purported that the challenges of being a public figure could have contributed to the marriage's collapse.

Is Gabriel Iglesias still married?

It is imperative to note that Gabriel Iglesias has never been officially married. Therefore, the whispers about Gabriel Iglesias' divorce are unfounded. He had a long-term partner, Claudia Valdez, and most people assumed she was his wife.

Who was Gabriel Iglesias' wife?

Gabriel Iglesias met Claudia Valdez, his supposed wife, in 2008 through a mutual friend. They allegedly started dating shortly after and had their first public appearance together at A Wish for Animal Benefit at Laugh Factory in 2008. They intentionally kept their relationship from the public, although they often made public appearances together.

Gabriel Iglesias and Claudia Valdez were together for 12 years. They are rumoured to have broken up in 2020.

L-R, Claudia Valdez and Gabriel Iglesias at A Wish for Animals benefit at the Laugh Factory on 12 February 2008 in Los Angeles, CA. Photo: Michael Schwartz

Who is Claudia Valdez?

Gabriel Iglesias' ex-girlfriend is an American model, actress and media personality. She is famous for playing Samantha in the 2010 sci-fi thriller Monsters. She also featured in La Zona, the 2012 comedy, where she played Ana. Besides acting, Gabriel Fluffy Iglesias' wife worked as a producer for short films such as Drunk Wedding, The Air I Breathe and Slick.

Why did Gabriel Iglesias and Claudia Valdez break up?

In a June 2020 interview, Iglesias confirmed he and Claudia had separated. He mentioned how he had been stressed because he struggled to balance work. Unfortunately, his family took its toll.

At the same time, he addressed the events that led up to Fluffy's break up, saying, "Everything fell apart. I went into survival mode." He took a break from work to deal with the situation, and that entailed quitting alcohol for more than two years since he could not drink to fix himself.

While referring to his new relationship status, Iglesias said, "Home is different for me now. I can focus on myself, my career, my kid and my dogs." He further expressed his excitement about getting back to work.

Gabriel Iglesias' performance at the San Diego County Fair at Del Mar Fairgrounds on 30 June 2022 in Del Mar, California. Photo: Daniel Knighton

How many kids does Gabriel Iglesias have?

For the 12 years they were together, Gabriel Iglesias and Claudia Valdez did not have any biological kids. However, they intentionally raised Frankie Iglesias, the star's only child, answering the question, does Gabriel Iglesias still have a kid?

Who is Frankie Iglesias?

Frankie Iglesias is Gabriel Iglesias' only child and son. The comedian had him from a previous relationship, answering the question, did Gabriel Iglesias adopt Frankie? Frankie was born on 8 December 1997 and is 26 years old as of March 2024. Even though they are not biologically related, Gabriel Iglesias' girlfriend raised him as her own, and they share a close bond.

Gabriel Iglesias on stage during Los Bukis press conference for the "Una Historia Cantada" Tour held at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on 3 May 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Tran

Who is Gabriel Iglesias dating?

As of March 2024, the comedian has not publicly responded to the question, is Gabriel Iglesias dating anyone now? Neither has he been linked with anyone. He is assumed to be enjoying his life as a single man after his breakup with Fluffy's ex-wife. He also seems preoccupied with his projects and tours.

In an October 2022 with Logan Paul, Gabriel revealed he did not like dating. He stated, "In my position, I do not trust anybody. I always feel like someone is up to something; there is an agenda, it is a money thing, or can you help my situation? It is all about what I can get, and it is depressing. I would rather stay home and watch movies with my dogs."

Besides addressing speculations about Gabriel Iglesias' divorce, this article brings you up to speed with where he is and what he has been up to. He acknowledges his long-term relationship ended. He jokes about being single, citing that he finds dating difficult.

