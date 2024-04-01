Who plays Khwezi in Skeem Saam? Meet Samukele Mkhize

Khwezi from Skeem Saam, real name Samukele Mkhile, is a talented South African actress. Before joining the SABC1 edutainment series, she did theatrical performances and had a major role in Isibaya on Mzansi Magic. This article highlights all you need to know about her in real life.

Actress Samukele Mkhize is popular for portraying Khwezi on Skeem Saam. Photo: @samukele_mkhize on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Growing up in a devout Christian household, Samukele always believed she would become a musician. Her first major acting role was in a theatrical musical. Unlike the characters she portrays onscreen, she is a principled person who cares about others.

Samukele Mkhize's profile summary

Full name Samukele Mkhize Other names Samke Date of birth March 3, 1988 Age 36 years old in 2024 Birth sign Pisces Place of birth Madundube, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa Nationality South Africa Tribe Zulu Religion Christian Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Husband Mr. Masindi, a Venda businessman Education University of Johannesburg (Business Management) Profession Actress, singer-songwriter, voice-over-artist Years active 2006 to date Known for Portraying Khwezi Gasela on Skeem Saam and Mabuyi on Isibaya Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

Khwezi from Skeem Saam: age and early life

The actress is 36 years old as of 2024. She was born on March 3, 1988, in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. Her zodiac sign is Pisces.

Samukele and her brother were raised in Maphophoma village in Madundube, KwaZulu-Natal, where they lived with their grandparents. She was involved in church activities because her grandparents worked as pastors. While talking to Drum Magazine, the actress revealed their home was often occupied by people seeking God.

My grandparents were both pastors, and we were very involved in church activities. People who were either sick or seeking God always occupied our home. As for the family, every day we had at least 3 church services but my brother and me only attended two since we had go to school on weekdays.

Top 5 facts about actress Samukele Mkhize. Photo: @samukele_mkhize on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Samukele Mkhize's husband

The actress had a traditional marriage ceremony on September 24, 2022, during Heritage Day. She uploaded an Instagram picture with makoti attire and captioned it with the ceremony date and cow emojis. She called herself Mrs Masindi with the hashtag #zulubride.

Her husband is a South African-based Venda businessman, but she has not revealed many details about him. Shortly after their private wedding, she uploaded a picture of them together with the caption "uBaba was Nalini", followed by a red heart emoji.

Samukele Mkhize's child

The actress was rumoured to be expecting her first child in November 2022 with her businessman husband. Her character on Skeem Saam was also pregnant at the time.

According to ZiMoja, a friend told the publication that the management of the SABC1 soapie was aware of her pregnancy and was hoping they would incorporate it into the story, given she was heavily expectant on the show but only a few weeks pregnant in real life.

It is still very tricky because her character's pregnancy is far, but she is about two or three months pregnant in real life. The writers, producers, and directors are still figuring out how they will include her pregnancy in the storyline. But I hope they keep her. She is a lovely girl and works really hard. She is a dedicated actress, and it would be a loss for them to get rid of her because of the pregnancy.

Samukele stayed on the SABC1 edutainment show. However, she has yet to reveal if she gave birth in real life.

Actress Samukele and her husband, Mr Masindi. Photo: @samukele_mkhize on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Samukele Mkhize's career

Mkhize started acting in 2006 when she was around 18 years old. She was part of an acting group based in KwaMashu, KwaZulu-Natal, and participated in dance, drama, and music. Meeting Edmund Mhlongo, the Artistic Director at Community Art Center, was a career-changing encounter.

Mr Edmund saw her potential and helped her perfect her acting abilities. In 2008, she landed her first leading role as Madame President in the Madame President Musical. The role put her in the spotlight, earning her two nominations for the Mercury Durban Theatre Awards for Best Newcomer and Best Lead Actress in a Musical.

The actress became a household name across South Africa when she landed the role of Mabuyi on Mzansi Magic's Isibaya. Mabuyi was a naive village girl with a passion for building the community. Following the end of Isibaya in April 2021, she joined SABC1's Skeem Saam in November 2021 after being cast to portray Khwezi.

Samukele Mkhize's pictures

Mkhize has proved to be one of South Africa's most talented actresses. Here are some of her pictures and quick facts.

She graced True Love magazine cover

Samukele Mkhize graced the cover of True Love magazine, Hair Edition. Photo: @samukele_mkhize on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The actress was featured on the cover of True Love magazine, Hair edition, in September 2022. She talked about art and how hair is her best accessory.

She is a motivational speaker

Actress Samukele Mkhize at a previous photoshoot. Photo: @samukele_mkhize on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Samukele's Instagram profile reveals that she is a motivational speaker. She occasionally posts motivational quotes and encouraging messages.

Proud Zulu

Khwezi from Skeem Saam is Zulu. Photo: @samukele_mkhize on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The actress is a proud Zulu, often taking pride in her African culture. She also embraces other cultures like Venda and Ndebele.

Award nominee

South African actress Samukele Mkhize. Photo: @samukele_mkhize on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Mkhize's performance on Skeem Saam has been nothing but extraordinary. At the 6th Edition of The Royalty Awards, she was nominated for Outstanding Female Villain and Viewer's Choice Best Actress.

FAQs

The following are some frequently asked questions regarding Samukele Mkhize's biography;

What is the real name of Khwezi in Skeem Saam?

Khwezi from Skeem Saam is known as Samukele Mkhize in real life. Before joining Skeem Saam, she played Mabuyi on Isibaya.

How old is Khwezi from Skeem Saam?

The actress is 36 years old as of 2024. She was born on March 3, 1988, in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa.

Is Khwezi from Skeem Saam married in real life?

Actress Samukele Mkhize, who is known for playing Khwezi on Skeem Saam, is married in real life. She tied the knot with a Venda businessman in September 2022 in a private traditional wedding ceremony.

Is Khwezi from Skeem Saam pregnant?

The actress was rumoured to be pregnant in late 2022, shortly after her traditional marriage. She did not publicly address the issue and has never announced the birth of her child.

Is Khwezi leaving Skeem Saam?

Samukele Mkhize’s role as Khwezi is still on Skeem Saam as of March 2024. The producers have not communicated any plans to write her character off.

Skeem Saam actress Samukele Mkhize. Photo: @samukele_mkhize on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Samukele Mkhize, aka Khwezi from Skeem Saam, is currently a household name across South Africa. She rarely talks about her life away from the screen, but her achievements in the entertainment industry speak for themselves.

READ ALSO: Who is Nhlanhla Kunene, aka Tsiki Tsiki from Adulting?

Briefly.co.za published the biography of upcoming South African actor Nhlanhla Kunene. He is best known for portraying Eric 'Tsiki Tsiki' in the Showmax original series Adulting.

Kunene often plays gangsta roles onscreen, but he is a humble person in real life. Check the article for more on his life and rise in South Africa's entertainment industry.

Source: Briefly News