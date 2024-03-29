Who is Mosebjadi from Skeem Saam? Meet actress Zizo Sobutyu

Zizo Sobutyu, aka Mosebjadi from Skeem Saam, is an upcoming South African actress. Her role on the SABC1 edutainment show is her first professional project. Zizo's character sheds light on bullying in schools, but she has a completely different life off the screen.

Zizo was in grade 11 when she joined Skeem Saam in 2022. Her evolution, both onscreen and offscreen, has been evident, making her a fan favourite. She is known to be private about her personal life but has shared a few details that have shaped her into a rising star in the entertainment industry.

Zizo Sobutyu's profile summary and bio

Full name Zizo Sobutyu Year of birth 2006 Age 18 years in 2024 Place of birth Pretoria, South Africa Current residence Johannesburg, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity Black Tribe Xhosa Religion Christian Gender Female Education Midrand Primary School, Baobab Drama Academy Profession Actress, brand ambassador Known for Portraying Mosebjadi on Skeem Saam Social media Instagram TikTok

What is Mosebjadi from Skeem Saam's real name?

The Skeem Saam actress's real name is Zizo Sobutyu. She was born in Pretoria, South Africa, and attended Midrand Primary School.

How old is Mosebjadi from Skeem Saam?

The actress was born in 2006 but has not publicly revealed her exact date of birth. Zizo Sobutyu's age in 2024 is around 18 years. Details of her parents and siblings are also not known, but she occasionally features her brother and younger sister in her TikTok videos.

Skeem Saam is Zizo Sobutyu's first professional project

Zizo had a passion for acting from an early age. She attended the Baobab Drama Academy and later joined the Dramatized Poetry Group in Brynston Parallel Medium during the South African National Eisteddfod.

Fast-forward to 2022, Zizo landed her first major acting role when she joined the cast of Skeem Saam alongside Mosa Nkwashu (Lewatle), Thabiso Molokomme (Paxton Kgomo), Phillip Thobejane (Mahlatse), and Mahlatse Moropo (Letetswe). Zizo's character in the edutainment soapie is Mosebjadi, a quiet and shy student at Turf High.

Zizo Sobutyu's Skeem Saam character has taught her kindness

Sobutyu's character, Mosebjadi, is bullied at Turf High School, which resonates with many viewers. The actress said she had to understand the character to portray her correctly and has learnt to embrace the struggles she faces.

I've learnt so many things from this character but the most important thing is that I've learnt how bullying can affect you in so many ways and how it can destroy you. Bullying shouldn't be taken for granted. Be kind; we all wear masks. We all portray ourselves as happy souls, but the things we go through are bigger than us. Seek God. Pray. Again, be kind.

While talking to Sowetan Live about her Skeem Saam role, Zizo revealed that unlike her character, who faces bullying on the show, she made many friends in school. She also urged other students to start preparing early for them to pass.

I remember the learners being so loving and open, and I did just fine on my first day. I'm the type of person who studies hard. I believe what you put in is what you get out. My advice to the class of 2022 is to be committed to your craft. It is best to start revising now and preparing so that you can build your performance, rather than waiting up until exam time in order to start studying.

Mosebjadi from Skeem Saam Instagram

The actress is active on Instagram but does not upload content occasionally. Her account, @zizo_sobhutyu, currently has over 110 thousand followers. She is also active on TikTok, where she posts dance and lip-sync videos. She launched the TikTok account in 2022, and it currently has more than 604.8 thousand followers and over 5.1 million likes.

Zizo Sobhutyu has tried to separate her personal life from her professional life since debuting on Skeem Saam in 2022. Her talent is evident, and her future in the South African entertainment industry looks great.

