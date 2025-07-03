One woman posted a TikTok video sharing her selfcare routine and the one product which changed how her skin looks

The lady went through all the steps she follows to maintain quality skin after facing acne problems

Online users were interested in the woman's unique skin care strategy which she demonstrated in an informative way

A TikTok video of one woman's secret ingredient to the perfect skin care routine was a hit among peeps. The young lady with clear skin let people know how she was able to achieve it.

Many people were grateful for the beauty hack that the woman shared with her followers on 02 July 2025. People who tried the remedy for the same acne problem also shared their own experiences in the comment section.

A woman @busii.vilakazii shared how she managed to clear her skin. The woman used to suffer from fungal acne and nothing worked until she tried an unconventional product. In the clip, the young lady washed her face with Head and Shoulders shampoo and explained that it got rid of her fungal acne. The TikTokker explained that the Head and Shoulders shampoo has an active ingredient that helps to treat fungal acne which is caused by a type of yeast in the body.

Woman tackles dark inner thighs

South Africans were interested in a woman's remedy for inner dark thighs. In a video, a lady detailed ingredients in a mixture which transformed discoloration that she suffered. The lady's remedy for hyperpigmentation included accessible ingredients and many people were eager to try it.

SA impressed by skin care routine

Online users who also tried using head and shoulders on their face were raving about the results in the comments. Some warned that the shampoo as a face cleanser only works for people who are suffering from fungal acne. According to Cleveland Clinic it is recognisable as small uniform itchy bumps that look like a rash that appear on the skin and may be itchy and form whiteheads.

Thands gushed:

"Ngwanyana ke what? skincare 🤏🏾😍"

rori.zaa wrote:

"I want to try this because my face is awfully irritated these days and has bad breakouts . I will try this exact skin care . I am hoping for the best 😭❤️"

hellostaringatyou commented:

"Omg you're so well spoken and beautiful 🥺"

.. shared:

"The Head and Shoulders shampoo worked wonders for me."

Matilda exclaimed:

"Wow! I will definitely try this 🥰 your skin is beautiful "👌

moeketsicjess said:

"The difference after the shampoo?😳😍I’m running to go get it!"

