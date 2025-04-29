A quirky woman shared how she uses Sunlight soap to make her edges, and South Africans gave her the side eye

The content creator shares random clips of what she's usually up to in life and shares tons of personal vlogs

South Africans started a massive discussion in the comments, with some supporting the lady, while others showed scepticism

SA was curious and amused by a woman making edges using Sunlight soap. Images: tawana..c

Source: TikTok

A creative content creator shared how she made edges on her hair using a bar of Sunlight soap, and South Africans were sceptical about it. She showed how the task can be done using a toothbrush and some soap. People in the comments either loved the idea, but many were concerned about rain ruining the experience.

Experimentation and vlogging

TikTokker tawana..c shared the clip with a caption that read:

"Ngl it does leave your edges a bit white but if you add hair oil you should be fine however if it starts raining kiss them goodbye 😂"

The short seven-second clip shared shows how easy it is to do. Many people were concerned about the rain. But others loved the look.

Watch the video below:

Hair content is good content

Beauty and hair content on TikTok is very popular among viewers. Tons of videos can be found online with different women plugging each other with the best products to use. Some make up artists also go above and beyond to share the different techniques they use, and many hair experts share what wigs the love to use.

Beauty content is very popular on TikTok. Image: Kathrin Ziegler

Source: Getty Images

The other content found on the lady's TikTok is just her living life to the fullest. She shares personal vlogs about what she gets up to and loves showing off the different outfits she wears.

South Africans were thoroughly entertained by the clip, but some people were sceptical.

Read the comments below:

pookie🎀 said:

"It gave me pimples but besides all that best substitute 😭"

Ashley mentioned:

"But did it last because all the girls with perfect edges say they use sunlight 😭"

karmaaa .💕 commented:

"For it to not get white, you can put nex sheen styling gel on them. It helps aloooot.😫"

𝐌𝐢𝐚 shared:

"I used it for the first time as well and it lasted for two days 😭😭😭 It didn't even lift up."

Amukelani Novela🌷 posted:

"A little bit of mascara on the roots of your braids will make the white stuff disappear 🥰"

hlehlee_radebe🤍 said:

"That sunlight bar is my fighter when it comes to edges 👏🏽"

its yr gurl IQ mentioned:

"Its like we use sunlight for every thing 😂"

