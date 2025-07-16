The United States Department of Homeland Security has deported dangerous criminals to the Kingdom of Eswatini

The department confirmed that a flight carrying immigrants from different countries landed in the African nation

Social media users weighed in on the United States' decision, reflecting on what it meant for South Africa

The USA has deported dangerous criminals to Eswatini, a decision many can't understand. Image: Alberto Case/ Photo Agency

Source: Getty Images

WASHINGTON, DC - Deportation efforts are picking up steam in the United States of America, and they could have a direct impact on South Africa.

That’s the fear of many following the United States of America’s latest rounds of deportations. The U.S. Homeland Security Department confirmed on Tuesday, 15 July 2025, that a flight carrying immigrants from different countries had landed in Eswatini.

The move comes after the US Supreme Court lifted the limits on deportation to third countries.

The US Department of Homeland Security confirmed that the dangerous criminals were deported to Eswatini. Image: Jaque Silva

Source: Getty Images

Who was deported to Eswatini?

In a post shared to X (formerly Twitter), the Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin stated that the men were extremely dangerous.

"A safe third country deportation flight to Eswatini in Southern Africa has landed. The flight took individuals so uniquely barbaric that their home countries refused to take them back," McLaughlin said.

She also shared photos of the men, adding that they had been convicted of crimes ranging from child rape to murder. It’s unclear at this stage whether the men served all or part of their sentence in the US, or what will happen to them in Eswatini.

The United States has a mixed relationship with Africa. In March 2025, Trump mocked Lesotho, claiming that no one had ever heard of the country. He also plans to slap South Africa with a 30% tariff hike from 1 August.

How did social media react?

Social media users were baffled by the decision, with many joking that the men would end up in South Africa like many other foreigners did.

Mduduzi Sithole asked:

“You mean they are coming to South Africa via Eswatini? Thanks Trump. You couldn't send them anywhere else?

Ntuthuzelo Ntuc'z Mfundisi stated:

“The problem is they're going to come to South Africa🤦.”

MoGee Mothapo noted:

“Basically, he is sending them to South Africa.”

Thabang Matsetela added:

“He brought his agents to Eswatini so that they'll cross into SA. I smell a rat.”

Tk Tshif Luruli exclaimed:

“Ag, free flight to South Africa basically.”

Johanes Runesu said:

“Trump knew they would be in Johannesburg in three hours.”

Motlhabane Beemane Arnold added:

“Iyo, Trump does not like SA. He knows exactly where they will end up.”

Mampho Soulflow SB Anderson asked:

“And Eswatini thought this was a good idea because?”

Odwa Mlinjana Odzz claimed:

“They won't even stay 24 hours before they cross to the banana republic.”

Sarah Bain said:

“They'll cross into South Africa in a week.”

Nthweshi Thokoane added:

“Clever president, he knows the other country's borders are porous.”

