New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani discussed South Africa's hosting of the 2010 FIFA World Cup ahead of the 2026 edition of the tournament

Central Park in New York City will host a massive watch party for the final of the tournament, which will be played in East Rutherford, New Jersey

Social media users weighed in on the mayor's comments, with South Africans impressed by his pronunciation of one word in particular

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New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani had a lot of praise for South Africa’s hosting of the 2010 FIFA World Cup. Image: BG048/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images and Clive Rose

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

NEW YORK CITY – New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani has praised South Africa’s hosting of the 2010 FIFA World Cup, saying that he wanted to bring that spirit and atmosphere to his city for the final of the 2026 edition of the tournament.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup final will be held at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, but New York will play host to a massive free watch party for the game on Sunday, 19 July 2026.

Central Park will accommodate up to 50,000 fans for the World Cup watch party, with Mamdani looking to emulate the Mzansi flair he experienced during the 2010 tournament.

Mamdani speaks highly of South Africa

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, 8 June 2026, where the event was officially announced, Mamdani recalled how he felt during the tournament in South Africa.

“I will always remember being 18 years old and watching the 2010 World Cup with friends in Durban, South Africa. The sound of endless vuvuzelas, the freedom of playing beach soccer on the sand, and the smell of meat cooking on the braai; those memories are some that I will never forget,” he said.

He added that with this watch party, he aimed to create those same memories for the next generation of New Yorkers. Having grown up in Cape Town, Mamdani is no stranger to the country.

Live entertainment sourced for Central Park’s watch party

During the announcement of the event, it was also revealed that there would be live entertainment and local food vendors for the watch party.

Three multi-jumbo LED screens will be placed around the Great Lawn for fans to catch the action, while on-air personalities Charlamagne tha God and Elvis Duran will emcee the festivities. The final kicks off at 3 pm, but fans can gather at the event from noon.

"New Yorkers will get to experience watching the biggest watch party in the world in one of the greatest parks in the world," New York Governor Kathy Hochul said.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced that there would be a FIFA World Cup 2026 watch party for the finals. Image: Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

Social media users weigh in on Mamdani’s comments

Social media users praised the mayor’s comments, with South Africans particularly impressed with the way he pronounced braai.

@Hasman7455 said:

“South Africans must visit New York City. Clearly, we will be welcomed with open arms. The man loves South Africa, and he needs to be supported.”

@MrTLeggedy noted:

“He called it a braai and not ‘ba-ba-q’.”

@The_Villager_In pointed out:

“New York Mayor at 34 years, and we have to be content with old fat corrupt criminals as Mayors.”

@zolekaM1 added:

“Mzansi thanks you, Mayor Mamdani. No DNA, just RSA.”

@BelindaJDodson said:

“10/10 for his pronunciation of braai.”

@itmepatrick claimed:

“Cape Town desperately needs a new mayor. Please think about it. We will braai all year long.”

@bab_hlabisa exclaimed:

“This one is one of us.”

@Lani_SA1011 stated:

"Braai. That’s how you know he lived here.”

@NkosenhleKhathi said:

“Thank you, Mayor. Mnandi. We love you here in South Africa. You're welcome anytime. I will personally braai meat for you.”

@igorm365 said:

“Mzansi hosted the best World Cup ever. No one has come close.”

Mamdani bonds with Trevor Noah

Briefly News also reported that Mamdani joined Trevor Noah on his podcast, where the two connected over their shared African roots.

The New York mayor reflected on how his upbringing in Uganda and South Africa shaped his political outlook and identity.

The 34-year-old also teased a return to the show to talk in depth about his love for South African music and artists.

Source: Briefly News