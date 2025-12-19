Zohran Mamdani joined Trevor Noah on his podcast, where the two connected over their shared African roots

The New York mayor-elect reflected on how his upbringing in Uganda and South Africa shaped his political outlook and identity

He also teased a return to the show to talk in depth about his love for South African music and artists

New York Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani Appears on Trevor Noah’s Podcast

New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani appeared on What Now with Trevor Noah on 16 December 2025, where the two bonded over their shared African roots and similar life journeys before delving into politics, identity and culture.

During the conversation, Trevor Noah pointed out the many commonalities between them, including Mamdani's upbringing in Kampala, Uganda, a city with which Noah has personal ties. Joking about his close relationships with Ugandans, Noah joked,

"Do you know how many Ugandans I have in my life? In my head, I thought I collect Ugandans, but I shouldn’t say it like that," prompting laughter from the audience

Mamdani also revealed that he spent part of his childhood in South Africa, further strengthening their cultural connection. Their discussion touched on growing up between countries, navigating identity, and how those experiences shaped Mamdani’s worldview and political outlook.

Who is Zohran Mamdani, and why is his appearance on Trevor Noah’s podcast significant?

Zohran Mamdani is the mayor-elect of New York City after securing 60.5% of the vote in the recent mayoral election, defeating former New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo. At just 34 years old, Mamdani is the youngest person to be elected mayor of the city and the first South Asian Muslim to hold the position.

His outspoken support for Palestinian rights earned him international attention and widespread support, with members of the Democratic Party describing his stance as an example of principled and courageous leadership.

Mamdani’s ties to South Africa

Reports say Mamdani was born in Kampala, Uganda, before moving to South Africa with his family at the age of five. He spent three years in the country before his family settled permanently in the United States. His father, renowned academic Mahmood Mamdani, was the inaugural holder of the AC Jordan Chair of African Studies at the University of Cape Town in 1998.

During his time in Cape Town, Zohran Mamdani attended St George’s Grammar School, an experience he has previously described as formative.

Mamdani shares his love for South African music

Towards the end of the podcast, the conversation turned to music, with Mamdani enthusiastically sharing his love for South African artists. According to IOL, he promised to return to the podcast for a deeper discussion on the subject.

“I wanted to talk about Cape Town and Cassper Nyovest. I wanted to talk about Kwesta. I want to talk about Ricky Rick. Rest in peace, Ricky Rick, man. Boss Zonke — I love that song,” Mamdani said, to the delight of the hosts.

He also joked about discovering DJs online, adding,

“I want to figure out how we can get major league DJs on Spotify. I’ve listened to Slyza Tsotsi on YouTube for too long.”

Noah and Mamdani agreed that the mayor-elect would return to the podcast to talk more about his personal life, interests and cultural influences.

