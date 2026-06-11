Colonel Chris Wyatt shared heartbreaking news about a South African refugee who died shortly after a major medical procedure in the US

His wife and children are now trying to cope with the loss while settling into a new life in California

Social media users flooded the comments with condolences, prayers and offers of support for the grieving family

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Darius Lubbe with his wife and three children. Image: @Colonel Chriss Wyatt

Source: Facebook

Colonel Chris Wyatt shared news on Facebook, mourned the death of a South African refugee in the United States of America. Viewers shared their condolences.

Retired U.S. Army Colonel, Chris Wyatt shared the news in a video posted on 10 June 2026, confirming the death of South African refugee Darius Lubbe in California after complications following heart surgery. Wyatt said he had been in contact with the family.

"This is Chris with sad news, tragic news. A member of the White Army has fallen.”

He added that Lubbe had recently arrived in the United States with his family under a refugee programme. Lubbe reportedly underwent a triple bypass procedure shortly after arriving in the US and did not survive post-surgery complications.

"Darius Luba has passed away after triple bypass just two months after arriving in America as a refugee with his family......Her husband Darius went in for triple bypass yesterday, and he passed away last night.”

Chris Wyatt has spoken out about the ordeal. Image: @Colonel Chris Wyatt

Source: Facebook

Food and fuel needed as family copes with devastating loss

Lubbe's wife Nikita and their three children are said to be struggling with the sudden loss while trying to settle in a new country.

Wyatt appealed for donations to help the family with travel costs and basic needs, saying they had arrived in the US only months ago and were already struggling with expenses such as rent and food.

"If anyone wants to send something, food is more needed than flowers. She mentioned food and gas money."

DIRCO assists families after overseas death

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), together with South African embassies and consulates abroad, helps families when a South African dies overseas by guiding them through the practical steps and connecting them with local services.

This includes helping with permits to bring the body home, linking families with trusted undertakers, getting quotes for transport or burial arrangements, and explaining local rules and procedures around the death. DIRCO notes that families should first check any travel insurance, as the government does not provide financial assistance for repatriation costs.

View the Facebook video below:

Viewers react with condolences and prayers

Social media users shared messages of sympathy and faith-based support following the announcement. This is what Mzansi said on the Colonels page:

Joey Van Eeden said:

“Ag nee”

Phoebie LW commented:

“So sad… But God knew exactly why you came to fetch him in the US”

Adrie Olivier expressed:

“Rest in peace Darius Lubbe 🙏❤️”

Gert Roodt asked:

“Will they continue treatment once in USA?”

Phillip Richards questioned:

“What happened did he have a heart attack?”

Tammy De Lange asks about assistance:

“Is there a way the US government can assist parents…”

Irene Van Aswegen wrote:

“Rest in peace and strength for the family”

More Briefly News Stories on Refugees

The article reports that the U.S. refugee program in 2026 has sharply narrowed and is admitting mostly white South Africans (Afrikaners), with overall refugee intake extremely low and nearly all placements concentrated in that group under a reduced admissions cap.

The article explains that an Afrikaner couple shares their personal journey through the U.S. refugee programme, describing the relocation process, challenges of resettlement, and how they adapted to starting a new life abroad under refugee status.

The article reports on public reaction in South Africa after a Freedom Front Plus-linked politician applied for U.S. refugee status, with social media users expressing shock, debate, and criticism over the move.

Source: Briefly News