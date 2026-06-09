The United States of America has increased its refugee programme admission numbers to allow in more South Africans

The special refugee programme was set up by Donald Trump to prioritise white South Africans, who he claims were targeted

The latest data from the State Department’s Bureau of Population shows that only South Africans are being accepted into the US

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Only white South Africans were accepted into the USA in 2026. Image: Chip Somodevilla

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

WASHINGTON, DC – The United States of America continues to welcome South African refugees, with the latest stats showing that only White South Africans were accepted into the country in May 2026.

According to data from the State Department’s Bureau of Population, 599 White South Africans were admitted into the US in May as part of the refugee programme.

In February 2025, Donald Trump initiated a special refugee programme for White South Africans, claiming that terrible things were happening in the country. He alleged that a white genocide was taking place, saying that Afrikaners were being killed, and their lands taken away.

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Only White South Africans accepted in 2026

According to the data, every refugee admitted to the US in 2026 was a White South African. In fact, since 1 October 2025, of the 6,668 refugees accepted into the US, only three were not South African. The three individuals were from Afghanistan and were accepted in November 2025.

The Trump administration has also slashed the number of refugees admitted every year. Under Joe Biden, the US welcomed 12,500 people per year, but now only 7,500 are accepted annually.

In May, the US increased this number by 10,000, saying that there were ‘unforeseen developments’ and an ‘emergency refugee situation’ due to incitement of violence against Afrikaners in South Africa.

Donald Trump has welcomed white South Africans with open arms into the USA. Image: Kevin Dietsch

Source: Getty Images

South Africans residing in US states as of April 2026

Since October 2025 and April 2026, 6,066 South African nationals have settled in various states across the US. The following table shows exactly where they are based.

Rank State Refugees 1 Texas 768 2 Florida 451 3 California 450 4 Michigan 261 5 Ohio 245 6 New York 232 7 New Jersey 232 8 North Carolina 219 9 Pennsylvania 194 10 Iowa 191

What you need to know about claims made against South Africa

Trump doubles down on white genocide in South Africa claims

Briefly News also reported that Trump maintained that there’s a white genocide taking place in South Africa, insisting that it needs to be stopped.

The President of the United States has previously falsely stated that a section of the population was being persecuted in the country.

He even offered South Africans refuge in the US if they felt that they were being persecuted in the country.

Source: Briefly News