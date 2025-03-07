Donald Trump has taken aim at South Africa once again, saying that terrible things were happening in the country

The US President has offered citizenship to farmers and their families in the country, saying the process would be speedy

South Africans have had enough of Trump's false claims and opted to troll him on social media

Donald Trump has once again targeted South Africa, spreading lies about what is going on in the country.

The President of the United States took to his Truth Social app to once again offer refuge to Afrikaners in the country. The US leader shared a post stating that farmers, and their families, would be invited to the USA with a rapid pathway to citizenship.

Trump lies about situation in South Africa

The US President once again claimed that the South African government was being terrible to long-time farmers in the country, saying that it was confiscating their lands and farms and doing much worse than that. He then falsely stated that it was a bad place to be right now.

The US leader then offered any farmer (with family) a chance to flee the country for reasons of safety, saying they would be invited into the USA. He added that the process would begin immediately.

Trump previously made false claims about SA

This is the second time that the American President has made false claims about the country.

He previously said he would cut funding to the country because of the terrible things happening in the country. Trump’s comments came after the Expropriation Act was signed, which gives the government the power, in certain circumstances, to offer nil compensation for property it wants to expropriate, provided it is in the public interest and provided a suitable offer of compensation was first made.

AfriForum latched onto Trump’s accusations, claiming that this was already happening in the country.

South Africans annoyed by Trump’s latest accusation

While Trump’s initial threats caused concern in the country, his latest statement has just annoyed people. South Africans have grown tired of Trump’s utterances and took to trolling him on social media.

Grant Barnett said:

“I’m not sure if life under Captain Oros would be any better.”

Nhlanhla Womfana Mnisi stated:

“Trump should just admit that he wants South African farmers to help with the farming in USA.”

Kholofelo Edgar Pitt exclaimed:

“This monk must stop calling us horrible as if America is something special. They are killing people around the globe trying to get their dirty hands on their resources.”

Bongani jeke bongo added:

“Terrible is that fake hair hiding his baldness. Boer farmers have their cultural beliefs that they've created when arriving in South Africa. Afrikaans is an official language in SA, unlike the USA where he chose English as the official language over others. Maybe he is jealous of the braais we have.”

Franz Malotle said:

“Donald must leave our Afrikaners alone because they belong here. We just need to sort our internal problems alone.”

Victor Maluleke added:

“Trump will forever hate South Africa since the case of Palestinian rights and now he is fighting with the Ukraine president after he wanted to come to South Africa. That made us a big enemy to him as well. White people must not allow this guy to use them for his political agenda.”

