A Limpopo family is seeking answers after their loved one's dead body was left in a storage room and not the mortuary

Florah Mokoena's family said that nurses told them that she was too huge to fit in their mortuary compartments

Social media users weighed in on the news, with some saying that it wasn't uncommon for hospitals to do

LIMPOPO – The family of an elderly Limpopo woman is demanding answers from a hospital in the province following her death.

79-year-old Florah Mokoena from Tafelkop was admitted to the Groblersdal Hospital recently and passed away the following day. While the family is coming to terms with her death, they are also outraged after finding that the body was left in a storage room.

Woman’s dead body left in a storage room

During an interview with Sunday World, Mokoena’s family stated that they found their mother’s body wrapped and placed in the storage room instead of the mortuary. Moseti Mokoena, one of the woman’s sons, explained that they took their mother to the hospital and received a call the following day to say she passed away.

“Upon our arrival at the hospital around 10 pm, one of the staff members told us not to be surprised by the place they had laid her corpse. And we were shocked to discover that she was wrapped and laid on a bed in the hospital storage.”

He explained that the storage room was cluttered with buckets, dirty mops, cleaning chemicals, and general hospital waste. Her death notice also showed that she died at 7:19 pm, with her family under the impression that her body was left in the storage room for more than three hours.

“We demanded the reasons why our mother wasn’t placed in the mortuary or at least a cool room. And the nurses told us that she was too huge to fit in their mortuary compartments,” Mokoena’s son said.

Mokoena’s family demands an investigation

Moseti said his family were disappointed with the hospital and believed that staff members did it deliberately. He explained that when their private mortuary picked the body up, they were surprised by the hospital’s claims.

The family has since written to the hospital’s Chief Executive Officer, demanding answers. The Limpopo Department of Health has been contacted for comment, and one will be added once it is received.

South Africans weigh in on hospital’s decision

Social media users weighed in on the news, with some saying the hospital made the right decision.

@boshizumi1986 said:

“Absolutely heartbreaking. Hospitals should treat families with dignity, especially in their toughest moments. This is unacceptable. How can we push for better protocols?”

Nozipho Sithole claimed:

“They are waiting for the porter to take it to the mortuary. You can't keep the deceased in the room with the living patients.”

Tebogo Motau added:

“People don't understand. If they left her with patients, they would be traumatised.”

BN Industry General Trade stated:

“A lot of hospitals actually do this, lol. I've seen it with my own eyes. It’s not that big of a deal.”

Philani Ramphela Modiselle said:

“The Premier, Dr Phophi Ramathuba, needs to see this.”

