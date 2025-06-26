The family of 39-year-old Portia Kgomotso Peter was left devastated following her gruesome death

In an interview with Briefly News, the family said the justice system is failing victims of domestic violence by granting bail to perpetrators

The case against her alleged killer is set to continue in July

Portia Kgomotso Peter's body was found on 3 March 2025. Photos: Supplied

Source: UGC

The family of 39-year-old Portia Kgomotso Peter has broken their silence following her death. Portia was allegedly beaten and strangled to death.

Speaking to Briefly News local correspondent, Nokulunga Mthembu at the family home in Tshepisong, Johannesburg, the family relived the horrific events of discovering Portia’s lifeless body in her marital home.

Portia’s aunt, Keamogetse Ntsime, could not hold back her tears when she recalled how her niece told her about the alleged abuse she faced at home. She also remembered meeting Portia at a hospital after an alleged domestic violence incident.

On 3 March 2025, Portia’s lifeless body was found in her home. According to Portia’s family, her alleged killer was arrested the same day of the murder, but only spent a few days behind bars.

Family feels let down by justice system

“The justice system is failing victims and us as a family,” Ntsime said.

Ntsime struggles to get over the pain of seeing Portia’s lifeless body on that horrific day. However, the family is pained more by the justice system’s failure to protect victims and families by not keeping perpetrators behind bars.

Portia’s brother Jimmy Gaopegwe told Briefly News how the family has been struggling to cope with the loss of his sister.

“We are not coping at all since the painful death of my sister. The way the case is being handled makes things worse and more painful,” Portia’s distraught brother said.

Jimmy expressed how gobsmacked he was when another suspect, in a robbery case, was denied bail at the same court, but the person accused of murdering his sister was granted bail and let back into the community.

Portia’s heartbroken family is demanding justice. They want the suspect locked in prison and to pay for what he did.

The suspect appeared at the Kagiso Magistrate’s Court on 18 June 2025. His case has been postponed to 1 July 2025.

The man suspected of murdering Portia was granted bail at the Kagiso Magistrate's Court. Image: Stock Photo.

Source: Getty Images

Crime statistics show a high femicide rate in South Africa

In a report by unwomen.org, it’s noted that five and a half women are killed by an intimate partner per 100,000 women in South Africa.

3 More women murdered in 2025

Briefly News previously reported a woman, Olorato Mongale, was murdered hours after she went on a date with the man

previously reported a woman, Olorato Mongale, was murdered hours after she went on a date with the man Another woman, 20-year-old Ithabeleng Motleleng was found dead under her boyfriend's bed after a four-day search by her family

The body of Ayabonga Mjilo, 21, who was missing since Christmas, was found buried in her work manager's backyard

If you or anyone you know are a victim of domestic violence, report it to the police or contact:

National GBV Helpline on 0800 150 150

People Opposing Women Abuse on 011 642 4345

Source: Briefly News