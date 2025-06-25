Young South Africans online reflected on the good times they had while living a comfortable life

They expressed their feelings towards the economic state of the country and how drastically things had changed

The conversation took place on TikTok after one lady hopped on a now-viral trend that included a famous quote from the Real Housewives of Durban show

South Africa’s economic crisis is one of the most widely discussed topics online, as it continues to worsen.

The South African youth discussed the country's alarming economic crisis. Image: @Casarsa Guru

Source: Getty Images

The country’s youth have spoken about the matter countless times and expressed their hopelessness about things getting better. A South African lady hopped on a now-viral TikTok trend where people use Londie London’s famous quote from the Real Housewives of Durban reality show.

London’s clip and audio amused the audience as she shared how she was criticised for her fashion, but also acknowledged the disser’s clever choice of words:

“She said I look like I’m dressed for a gangsta’s funeral. I felt disrespected, but she ate.”

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The Mzansi woman on TikTok acknowledged a disrespectful comment made by someone she was beefing with:

“At least my parents didn't turn me into a brat and then go poor afterwards.”

The comment triggered the young lady, who once experienced a comfortable lifestyle before things fell apart. Her story resonated with many South Africans who discussed the topic.

SA speak about the country’s economic crisis

The youngsters shared their stories two days ago in the comments section, mentioning just how degrading poverty can be. Some people had to shift their way of living as the economy worsened.

The author of the now-viral TikTok clip felt bad for exposing her family’s situation and wrote in the caption:

“My family is going to hate me for this.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi youth acknowledges economic crisis

South African youngsters discussed the topic further in a thread of comments:

South Africans shared their riches to rags stories on a now-viral video's comments section. Image: @Westend61

Source: Getty Images

@ndali.r highlighted:

“The character development that comes during the adjustment phase is deadly.”

@Britney M🤍🫧 explained:

“From private schools to public schools. Thank God I’m about to finish my degree because yesis, that’s why I don’t want any kids. I want to enjoy my money in peace. We’re not poor, but things aren’t like how they were growing up.”

@KING DIDI👸 wrote:

“Yho, never being able to fully fit in with any group because you’ve lived in different socioeconomic environments. You’re too posh in the kasi and too ghetto around the rich.”

@user68890531683773580 said:

“This comment section is a representation of how our country’s economy has failed many of us, especially black households.”

@Ntando 🦋commented:

“This is what people mean when they say you are much closer to being poor as a middle-class black person than you are to being rich. Poor black people’s struggles should be all black people’s struggles bc we are mostly not exempt.”

@_th4ti pointed out:

“We were just above middle-class, but then one day we were the missing middle.”

@lilac said:

“I'm still hurting to this day. We had flipping iPads and iPhones, then BOOM, now I've had this phone for four years.”

3 More stories about South Africa’s economy by Briefly News

A young South African woman from Cape Town shared her thoughts on the unbearable cost of living.

A South African man from Cape Town busted Eskom and their scamming ways by monitoring his electric meter.

A content creator attempted vlogging in a grocery store but could not keep up with the scripted version as she reacted to the exaggerated egg prices.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News