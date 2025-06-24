A young South African university student ruffled some feathers after hopping on a viral TikTok trend

She showed off some of the food she ate at res and instantly went viral on the 14th of this month

Social media users shared their thoughts on the lady’s content in a thread of over 2000 comments

A young lady hopped on a viral TikTok trend that was created by university students who lived far from home.

The now-viral trend has hundreds of South African participants who get to share their eating habits.

Rich student shares what she eats at res

The viral TikTok trend was created by university students who need to fend for themselves as they receive an allowance from NSFAS and live far from home. The scholars have complained that the money was not enough to buy essentials that would last them a very long time.

The students would then need to make do with what they had in order to eat. The trend was known as:

“What I eat as a broke student.”

After the trend went viral on TikTok, people kind of got the point. Another university student thought of another way to add flavour to the mix.

She, Thulukanyo, revealed online her economic status by captioning her post:

“Food I eat as a rich student.”

Her caption alone rubbed other people the wrong way. The youngster mostly ate out at restaurants and cooked meals for herself sometimes.

Her food did not include escargot or caviar, but regular tasty food that an average young person would not be able to afford living off of NSFAS.

She asked her internet friends:

“Is part two needed, or do you get it?”

See the TikTok post below:

Mzansi reacts to what rich student eats

Social media users shared their thoughts on the lady’s content in a thread of over two thousand comments:

@Strawberry Bubbles❤️ said:

“I love people who are unapologetically rich. I love it for you.”

@pearl commented:

“People are mad because you're rich. Yho, poverty is too romanticised.”

@Apolowcharm said:

“I'm sorry, but rich kids don't brag about food.”

@MrLabel asked:

“Instead of spending your cash on restaurant food, why don’t you become my blesser?”

@busihunadi commented:

“I actually took this as a joke and got surprised by the comments. I didn’t think it was serious, maybe I am a very unserious person.”

@Mandisa💞💞 said;

“I see most of y’all are mad that she did a “rich student” review. You wanted her to follow the masses by “poor student”? But she’s not.”

