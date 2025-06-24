SA Reacts to Youngsters Being Flown by Parents to Watch Beyoncè Live in London

Beyoncè’s Cowboy Carter World Tour is the event of the season, and her fans are showing up in numbers

She recently wrapped up her London leg of the show and surprised fans with a special guest appearance in Paris

A South African youngster was excited after her parents surprised her with a trip to watch the musical icon live

A number of South Africans were upset after they were left out of Beyoncè world tour yet again.

A young South African lady shared her experience of watching Beyonce live. Image: @beyonce

Source: Instagram

People around the African continent complained online about how global artists don’t ever perform in their countries.

SA youngster sees Beyoncè live in London

A young South African woman, Tumi Mabote, was excited after her parents surprised her with a trip to London to see her favourite artist perform live. She shared her excitement in a TikTok video.

Mabote put together snippets from her trip and let the rest of the South African Beehive enjoy the tour through her lens. She, too, could not believe she was living one of her childhood dreams:

“Ten-year-old me is happy.”

Beyoncè’s fans have shown up in numbers to every show and put a lot of effort into their outfits to match the cowboy theme. She recently wrapped up the London leg of the show and debuted in Paris.

She shut down the internet and stunned the massive crowd when she brought out her husband, Jay-Z, on stage. Blogs went nuts, and fans were touched when the couple performed their popular song Drunk In Love.

Mabote captioned her now-viral TikTok video:

“POV: Your parents flew you from South Africa to London to see the favourite artist of your life.”

South Africans expressed their sorrows and excitement for the young lady in the comments section of the now-viral post six days ago.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to SA lady seeing Beyoncè live in London

Social media users shared their thoughts in a thread of comments:

A Mzansi youngster was surprised by her parents to see Beyonce live in London. Image: @beyonce

Source: Instagram

@EverythingWillBeGroovie shared:

“And don't you dare get a man that can't even do half the stuff your parents can do for you! I don't care what anybody says. Your parents are showing that you deserve to be treated like a princess.”

@Minnie Shaman Nthole said:

“I love your parents.”

@senor_perras🧡🤍🩷 commented:

“At the end of the day, she doesn’t know your name (Cries in jealousy).”

@Eunice Mahlangu highlighted:

“I am not having kids until I know I can do something like this for them. Your parents are amazing for doing this for you.”

@Tso_Tuli highlighted:

“Planned children.”

@Tsholo_Chicks jokingly said:

“So clearly I need to take my parents to the children’s court because they are violating my human rights.”

@It's Sunflowerbaby 🌻🦋🫧💗✨️begged:

“Please borrow me your parents.”

@kol.koly commented:

“All of this won't matter in heaven.”

@xnthvns ★ sighed:

“I feel like I’ll die without seeing Beyonce live. You're living my dream.”

@Alien Superstar announced:

“I hate my parents.”

@zoekhalifa3 shared:

“My parents said this is AI and I’m choosing to stick beside them.”

3 More celebrity-related stories by Briefly News

Many South Africans on TikTok compared a Mzansi lady's looks to the famous American R&B singer, SZA, and begged her to do one of her signature makeup looks.

A young South African lady was amazed by a Nicki Minaj fan who sounded just like the rapper on her new song.

A woman on TikTok rubbed DJ Zinhle the wrong way and was blocked on TikTok after she found her product at a random Chinese store.

Source: Briefly News