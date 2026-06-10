A major disciplinary ruling has shaken South African horse racing after senior riders were found guilty in a high-level integrity investigation

The inquiry examined allegations of improper communication of racing information and conduct that authorities say may have compromised fairness and public trust in the sport

Regulatory officials say the case highlights ongoing risks around corruption in racing, with sanctions already issued in one case and another still awaiting final sentencing

South African horse racing has been dragged into controversy after a National Horseracing Authority (NHA) inquiry found two high-profile jockeys guilty of serious corruption and race integrity charges. The findings have placed renewed scrutiny on betting influence and conduct within the sport.

South African horse racing is facing a massive scandal. Image: MARCO LONGAR

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According to the IOL, the inquiry, led by the National Horseracing Authority of Southern Africa, examined allegations involving S’manga Khumalo and Luyolo Mxothwa, both of whom were accused of breaching rules linked to dishonest practices, improper communication and race manipulation.

Khumalo corruption and race-fixing inquiry findings

Khumalo was found guilty on multiple counts following an inquiry into alleged exchanges of sensitive racing information with an unauthorised betting figure. The board concluded that he shared non-public details, such as riding tactics, horse condition, and stable instructions, in circumstances that could directly influence betting activity.

He was also found to have received about R128,000 in connection with those communications, according to the inquiry findings. The panel further ruled that he failed to ride a horse on its merits in one of the charges, with evidence pointing to restricted riding, deviation from instructions and a performance that did not reflect a genuine attempt to secure the best placing.

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Khumalo remains under interim suspension

Mxothwa's licence cancellation and horse racing integrity breach. In a separate ruling, Mxothwa faced a more immediate disciplinary outcome. His jockey licence was cancelled, and he has been barred from holding or applying for a licence for five years, with part of the sanction suspended under conditions set by the inquiry board.

He was found guilty of misconduct linked to betting-related communications, financial dealings and actions that undermined the integrity standards expected of licensed riders.

A horse reacts as he is paraded in the Golden Circle at the 2025 edition of the Hollywoodbets Durban July at the Greenville racecourse in Durban, on July 5, 2025. Image: MARCO LONGARI

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NHA legal executive Michael Shackleton said the authority treats corruption and race integrity breaches as a serious threat to the credibility of the sport. He stressed that such conduct risks damaging public trust and the wider betting ecosystem that supports horse racing.

He also highlighted the scale of the industry, noting its role in sustaining thousands of direct and indirect jobs, and warned that confidence in racing remains essential for its survival and international standing.

“The NHA also operates within an international racing framework. It is a full member of the Asian Racing Federation, the International Federation of Horseracing Authorities, and is a signatory to the International Agreement on Breeding, Racing and Wagering.

“These affiliations support the NHA’s commitment to recognised international standards of racing integrity, regulation and governance. Where breaches are established, appropriate sanctions may be imposed in accordance with the rules and applicable disciplinary processes,” he said.

In other horse racing news, 73-year-old renowned trainer Jannie Borman was tragically killed at the Vaal Training Centre. The murder of Borman follows other recent tragedies, including the killing of lawyer and Cape Town Marathon runner Chinette Gallichan, as well as the death of Elana Brooke, who was allegedly killed by her boyfriend, a cricket player.

Kolisi ready to compete for Springboks place

Briefly News earlier reported that Siya Kolisi is prepared to fight for his place in the Springboks squad ahead of the 2026 season.

The Boks captain is aware of the competition in the South African national team with the 2027 Rugby World Cup also approaching.

Source: Briefly News