The beloved Metro FM relationship feature is making the leap to television with a brand-new home on SABC 3

The TV version will continue giving South Africans a safe platform to anonymously share their relationship stories

SABC and Metro FM believe the move will help the popular format reach a bigger audience while staying true to its roots

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'Ask A Man' is making the exciting move from Metro FM to SABC 3.

Source: Instagram

Khutso Theledi, alongside Somizi Mhlongo and Naked DJ, has built a loyal following through Metro FM's popular relationship segment, Ask A Man. Now, the hit feature is making the leap from radio to television, with SABC 3 set to bring the candid conversations to an even wider audience.

A familiar format gets a fresh home

According to Daily Sun, the television adaptation will keep the heart of the radio segment intact by giving South Africans a safe platform to anonymously share their personal relationship experiences.

SABC marketing manager for video entertainment, Dichaba Phalatse, said the broadcaster believes the show's strength lies in authentic stories from ordinary people. She explained that the television version will continue creating a trusted space where viewers can openly discuss life's complicated relationships while helping others who may be facing similar challenges. She added that every story has the potential to make someone else feel understood and less alone.

Metro FM celebrates the show's growth

The publication also reported that Metro FM acting business manager Siyanda Fikelephi described Ask A Man as much more than a regular radio feature. He said it has grown into a trusted part of listeners' lives because of its honest discussions about dating, marriage and family matters.

Fikelephi said moving the concept to television will allow even more South Africans to tell their stories anonymously while offering viewers fresh perspectives on everyday relationship challenges.

Mzansi invited to be part of the show

The broadcaster is inviting South Africans to submit their real-life relationship stories.

Source: Instagram

As excitement builds, the broadcaster has called on people across Mzansi to submit their personal relationship stories for the new television show. The aim is to keep the programme rooted in authentic experiences, just as it has done on radio.

While Ask A Man has become a household favourite on Metro FM, SABC has not yet confirmed who will host the television version. The broadcaster has also kept the premiere date under wraps, saying both announcements will be made soon.

Top Billing returns to SABC3 screens

Recently Briefly News reported that SABC3 has confirmed the return of the iconic lifestyle show Top Billing after a five-year break. The broadcaster shared a teaser video featuring former presenter Basetsana Kumalo, hinting at the show's comeback and sparking excitement among viewers.

Fans flooded social media with nostalgic reactions, saying they can't wait to see the beloved programme back on their screens.

Source: Briefly News