Former Miss South Africa and TV producer Basetsana Kumalo has announced the return of her TV show, Top Billing

SABC3 also confirmed the show's comeback on its social media platforms on Friday, 17 April 2026

South Africans and fans of the show commented on its return and welcomed back their favourite TV personalities

S3 Confirms the Return of Popular Lifestyle TV Show 'Top Billing'

Source: UGC

SABC3 has announced that its popular South African lifestyle TV show Top Billing is returning to our screens after it was canned 6 years ago.

The channel shared a video of its popular presenters on social media, confirming the return of the show.

SABC3 announced the return of the popular TV show on its X account on Friday, 17 April 2026.

"They’re back… and it already feels like home. Fan favourites @DrFezMkhize and @jon_boyntonlee return to your screens as #TopBilling makes its long-awaited comeback. Familiar faces, fresh stories, and that signature Top Billing magic you’ve missed," said the channel.

The channel adds that the TV show will air on Thursday, 30 April 2026, at 7 PM on S3 (channel 193).

South Africans comment on Top Billing's return

@PulseOfGood replied:

"Finally! We missed it."

@NKamabandla reacted:

"I hope Sinemivuyo is somewhere there."

@CRangataJ responded:

"It’s going to slap differently now because we’re aware of corruption monies, so people won’t want to show you guys their houses due to fear of SARS."

The channel also posted a video on its X account, of TV producer and presenter Basetsana Kumalo, revealing the show's return.

@CebisaRise said:

"Please come to my house after 3 years."

@SETSIDIKI1 wrote:

"Please give us real content."

@MissAmahle_Zulu responded:

"Why not give new, fresh talent a chance? Why are the same people gatekeeping? We have Young people very qualified to take such roles. It's time old people handed over the torch."

@LaBontleful commented:

"Ngathi ba nga ngi qasha ngibe yi presenter yabo," (I wish they could hire me, so I can be their presenter).

@blessingkmalata said:

"Nostalgic. Reminds me of life before 2014."

@TerrezinMathafs wrote:

"Even more good news."

@Nkosino11780226 responded:

"I feel like crying. I don't believe my eyes. Mzansi is getting beautiful, the best thing that has ever happened."

@JustLeySa reacted:

"One show that will bring me back to watching the public broadcaster."

@AndreLuthuli replied:

"Did this guy ever work in medicine?"

@paulina_fi91373 wrote:

"Now I can watch South African TV!"

S3 Confirms the Return of Popular Lifestyle TV Show 'Top Billing'

Source: Instagram

Nathi Mthethwa's death: Carl Niehaus posts throwback of Top Billing wedding

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Economic Freedom Fighters' Carl Niehaus shared a throwback video of the wedding of former Police Minister Nathi Mthethwa and his wife, Philisiwe Buthelezi.

The former Police Minister died in Paris after falling from the 22nd floor of the Hyatt Hotel, leading the French police to suspect that he had taken his own life.

The Top Billing wedding sparked division among South African online users, who saw the wealth and celebrations that Nathi and Philisiwe enjoyed on their special day.

Source: Briefly News