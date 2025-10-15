Economic Freedom Fighters' Carl Niehaus shared a throwback video of the wedding of former police minister Nathi Mthethwa and his wife, Philisiwe Buthelezi

Nathi died in Paris after falling from the 22nd floor of the Hyatt Hotel, leading the French police to suspect that he had taken his own life

The Top Billing wedding sparked division among South African online users, who saw the wealth and celebrations that Nathi and Philisiwe enjoyed on their special day

A throwback clip of Nathi Mthethwa and his wife, Philisiwe Buthelezi's wedding, divided locals. Image: RODGER BOSCH

Source: Getty Images

Former Minister of Police and South Africa's ambassador to France, Nathi Mthethwa, has received a flurry of tributes and condolences after he was confirmed dead in Paris, France. Economic Freedom Fighters' (EFF) Carl Niehaus shared the heartbreak he felt after posting a clip of Nathi's 2013 wedding to businesswoman Philisiwe Buthelezi, which caused division among South Africans.

Carl shared the throwback clip of the couple's 2013 union on 5 October, 2025. Their societal status allowed for the well-known lifestyle and entertainment programme Top Billing to film their wedding for millions to see. Prominent business figures, like Gijima Group founder Robert Gumede and former President Jacob Zuma, who made a speech, were in attendance.

According to News24, an article published in the print edition of Drum Magazine listed other political and business leaders as guests. This included mining magnate Patrice Motsepe, his wife, fashion entrepreneur Dr Precious Motsepe, The Real Housewives of Durban star Sorisha Naidoo, and her husband, property developer Vivian Reddy.

The ceremony took place at Allée Bleue Wine Estate in Franschhoek, Western Cape.

An emotional Carl alleged in his post's caption:

"The @MYANC is a breaker of dreams, an evil monster that destroys and devours its own children. The truth, and nothing but the whole truth, MUST come out, why and how Nathi Mthethwa died."

How did Nathi Mthethwa die?

According to reports, Nathi's body was found at the Hyatt Hotel in the European country on 30 September, 2025, after Philisiwe reported him missing. He was last seen the day before his death. The United Kingdom's The Mirror reported that he fell from the building's 22nd floor, with French authorities suspecting that he took his own life.

Nathi's death comes after KwaZulu-Natal's Provincial Commissioner of Police, Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, implicated the politician during his testimony at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. Nhlanhla accused Nathi of interfering with police operations, leading many South Africans to form assumptions about his death.

Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi on Day 1 of the Madlanga Commission Of Inquiry. Image: Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Nathi Mthethwa's wedding gets mixed reactions

Several members of the online community expressed their thoughts about the late minister's extravagant wedding. While some South Africans loved what they saw on their screens, others referred to the controversy and allegations surrounding Nathi's name. More social media users even claimed that the politician was still alive.

A saddened Bongani Mazibuko remarked:

"It is so painful that such a humble person can go like this."

Nomangwane Brownie Mtshizana told the online community:

"Saying 'I do' comes with so many emotions in marriage, even 'till death do us part.'"

Ebrahiem Veary added in the comments:

"It's a sad farewell for the Buthalezi family. I feel the pain, but God has come through for our South Africans. The truth will prevail."

Frik Brits made the following claim after seeing the clip:

"Gathering of criminals."

After reading Carl's caption, Theo Mothibeli said:

"We wish to say the same as a country, but hey, RIP."

Although a funeral was held, Hamilton Ngqabutho Nxeba made the assumption:

"I believe he's still alive and hiding."

Watch the Facebook video, posted on Carl's account, below:

3 Other stories about Nathi Mthethwa

In other news, Briefly News reported that a video showed mourners rushing to collect food at Nathi's funeral, reflecting the deep poverty and growing struggle to survive South Africa's economy.

reported that a video showed mourners rushing to collect food at Nathi's funeral, reflecting the deep poverty and growing struggle to survive South Africa's economy. Nathi's family led tributes at his funeral, with one of his children remembering him as a man of virtue amid allegations of corruption. President Cyril Ramaphosa also read a eulogy in his honour.

A family friend expressed relief after Nathi's body was repatriated to South Africa. The person spoke to Briefly News to state that there is no real peace until the unanswered questions are answered.

Source: Briefly News