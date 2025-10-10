A family friend of the late Ambassador to France Nathi Mthethwa's family expressed relief after his body was repatriated to South Africa

Mthethwa was found dead at the Hyatt hotel in Paris, France, on 30 September 2025, after he was reported missing by his wife

The family friend spoke to Briefly News and said that there is no real peace until the unanswered questions are answered

The plane carrying Nathi Mthethwa's body arrived in SA. Images: Ziyaad Douglas/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Deaan Vivier/Beeld/Gallo Images via Getty Images

OR TAMBO, GAUTENG — A family friend of the Mthethwa family opened up about the former Ambassador to France, Nathi Mthethwa's body, which was repatriated on 10 October 2025. This was after he was found dead at the Hyatt Hotel in Paris on 30 September.

According to SABC News, the plane carrying Mthethwa's body landed at the OR Tambo International Airport. Mthethwa will be given a special official funeral in his homestead in KwaMbonambi on 12 October. His body left France after his family travelled to the European country to begin the repatriation process.

Family friend speaks to Briefly News

Speaking to Briefly News, a family friend said that the family is grateful that his remains are finally in the country and he can rest at home.

"However, we are also still waiting to get answers on how he passed, so there is no real peace until then," she said.

Nathi Mthethwa died in Paris, France. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

What happened to Mthethwa?

Details surrounding the former Police Minister's death emerged shortly after he was found outside the Regency Hotel. His wife, Phiisiwe, reported him missing after he missed a cocktail party he was invited to. She also received a worrying text from him in which he said that he wanted to take his own life. French authorities reported that Mthethwa fell from the 22nd floor of the building.

What you need to know about Mthethwa's death

Mthethwa's family responds to Mkhwanazi's claims

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Mthethwa's family responded to the allegations KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanzi made. Mkhwanazi testified at the Ad Hoc Committee in Parliament.

He said that the perimeter wall around Mthethwa's KwaMbonambi homestead in KwaZulu-Natal was built using money from the crime intelligence slush funds. His family denied the allegations.

